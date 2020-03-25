Top CMT Crossroads Collaborations

CMT Crossroads He has done it again.
In just a few hours, the iconic, long-running music show will present its 70th episode, uniting global superstars Halsey Y Kelsea Ballerini for a concert of epic proportions where they will perform each other's hits and hopefully deliver the first live performance of their new duet "the other girl,quot; featured on Kelsea's third self-titled studio album.
Since its 2002 premiere, the show has set out to unite the biggest names in country music with artists from other genres for a night that music fans of all kinds will never forget. And along the way, as musicians unite in their greatest hits and collaborate on covers of other classic songs, Crossing It has given us some really amazing musical moments. In honor of the Halsey-Kelsea partnership, we thought we'd take a look at some of our favorite collaborations over the years.
Maren Morris and Alicia Keys: The Country Princess and the reigning R,amp;B pianist teamed up for a late 2016 episode of the series that saw them join in on a handful of other party hits, including "Girl on Fire,quot; and "80s Mercedes." And seeing Alicia seeing Maren addressing her classic song "If I Ain & # 39; t Got You,quot; is what this franchise is all about. The pairing was so successful that the two even joined forces at the Grammys the following year for a unique performance by Maren & # 39; s "Once,quot;.
Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry: While it was a real treat to see these two play hits with each other like "Teenage Dream,quot; and "Follow Your Arrow,quot; during their 2014 episode, our favorite moment in the whole thing could be their performance of the Dolly parton classic "Here You Come Again,quot;. Fun fact: Katy enjoyed her time with Kacey so much that he invited her to open for her on her Prismatic World Tour that same year.
Lady Antebellum and Stevie Nicks: If you're not chilling to hear Lady A join the legendary Fleetwood Mac leader in "Landslide,quot; during her 90-minute episode of 2013, then something is wrong with you.
Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson: This 2007 episode created a truly lasting bond between the two powers, and Kelly even eventually married Reba's stepson. Brandon Blackstock. The two had a lot of fun together, as evidenced during their "Fancy,quot; performance, they even embarked on a joint tour titled 2 World 2 Voices that sold all stops in its initial 15-stop stage.
Taylor Swift and Def Leppard: Some pairings in Crossroads make a lot of sense, like the few before. And some you never see coming. Why did Taylor pair up with the iconic '80s rock band? Who knows. Was it worth it to see 2008 Tay performing "Pour Some Sugar on Me,quot; with them? You gamble.
Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes: While much of the fun of Crossing It lies in seeing the artists join in songs from their own discographies, there are times when they take the trail of another person and do magic. In this 2018 episode, Zac and Shawn did exactly that with a performance by Michael JacksonThe classic "The man in the mirror,quot;. Listen carefully to Shawn's falsetto in the choir and prepare to pass out.
CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini airs on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. at CMT.
