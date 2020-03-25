Top CMT Crossroads Collaborations

CMT Crossroads He has done it again.

In just a few hours, the iconic, long-running music show will present its 70th episode, uniting global superstars Halsey Y Kelsea Ballerini for a concert of epic proportions where they will perform each other's hits and hopefully deliver the first live performance of their new duet "the other girl,quot; featured on Kelsea's third self-titled studio album.

%MINIFYHTMLc35f524f42aa24dddf3d503fd4ad4aac13% %MINIFYHTMLc35f524f42aa24dddf3d503fd4ad4aac14%

Since its 2002 premiere, the show has set out to unite the biggest names in country music with artists from other genres for a night that music fans of all kinds will never forget. And along the way, as musicians unite in their greatest hits and collaborate on covers of other classic songs, Crossing It has given us some really amazing musical moments. In honor of the Halsey-Kelsea partnership, we thought we'd take a look at some of our favorite collaborations over the years.