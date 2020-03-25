Tom Hanks' son Chet criticizes ridiculous rumors about his family

Do not, Chet Hanks It is not in the Illuminati.
In case you think otherwise, the 29-year-old son of Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson He went to social media Tuesday night to frankly dispel any conspiracy theory that connected his famous family to the group.
"You motherfuckers are going to believe what you want because you're already so committed to your weird internet conspiracies, but I'm not really into the fucking Illuminati, buddy," he rang. turned off in an Instagram video.
"I got this f – king tattoo because I am extremely spiritual," Hanks continued, referring to the Eye of Providence tattoo on his chest, which is often used in reference to the Illuminati. "I believe in God. I believe that God oversees everything, has a plan for everything."
The actor then turned to an earlier video he posted, in which he satirized being discovered as a member of the Illuminati.
"I was trolling in the last video, obviously, because I'm mad at what you damn parents say about my family, the ridiculous and sickly sick that they like to sit around. And f – king thinking is disgusting f – king."
Chet was not finished. "Look, I get it. I question everything and I don't trust f-king … It doesn't mean that every f-king conspiracy that exists is the f-king truth."
Before closing the session, he added, "Does it look like I'm at the Illuminati f-king buddy? I have a ton of ass f-king furniture here."
Meanwhile, Chet's famous parents remain in quarantine in Australia after they both tested positive for coronavirus.
"Hello folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Tom said in a Twitter note to fans just a few days ago. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone. You don't give it to anyone. Common sense, right?"
"It is going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, we help where we can and give up some comforts … this will also happen," the Oscar winner continued. "We can solve this. Hanx."
