Tom Hanks' son Chet criticizes ridiculous rumors about his family

Do not, Chet Hanks It is not in the Illuminati.

In case you think otherwise, the 29-year-old son of Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson He went to social media Tuesday night to frankly dispel any conspiracy theory that connected his famous family to the group.

"You motherfuckers are going to believe what you want because you're already so committed to your weird internet conspiracies, but I'm not really into the fucking Illuminati, buddy," he rang. turned off in an Instagram video.

"I got this f – king tattoo because I am extremely spiritual," Hanks continued, referring to the Eye of Providence tattoo on his chest, which is often used in reference to the Illuminati. "I believe in God. I believe that God oversees everything, has a plan for everything."

The actor then turned to an earlier video he posted, in which he satirized being discovered as a member of the Illuminati.

"I was trolling in the last video, obviously, because I'm mad at what you damn parents say about my family, the ridiculous and sickly sick that they like to sit around. And f – king thinking is disgusting f – king."