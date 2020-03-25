Tom Cruise trying to get Meghan Markle back on the big screen in her future movie

%MINIFYHTML7fa1369a09d60d1451b831e5423efe0211% %MINIFYHTML7fa1369a09d60d1451b831e5423efe0212%

WENN

The words on the street are & # 39; Top Gun: Maverick & # 39; She is eager to work with the Duchess of Sussex when she officially renounces British royalty and is trying to recruit her for & # 39; one of her upcoming movies & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Meghan Markle you can get your big screen back with Tom Cruise after she officially renounces British royalty in late March. Rumors on the Internet have been speculating on the possible return of the Duchess of Sussex to show business and the big action star is reportedly eager to recruit the "Suits"alum for one of his upcoming films.

An alleged informant quoted in multiple reports says, "If anyone can get Meghan back on a film set, it's Tom. And what better way to get back on the big screen than to star in front of one of Hollywood's biggest stars." While details about the upcoming project are not available, the source says Tom wants to choose Meghan in "one of his next" movies.

%MINIFYHTML7fa1369a09d60d1451b831e5423efe0213% %MINIFYHTML7fa1369a09d60d1451b831e5423efe0214%

However, the news should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is unclear where the story originated from.

%MINIFYHTML7fa1369a09d60d1451b831e5423efe0215% %MINIFYHTML7fa1369a09d60d1451b831e5423efe0216%

Meghan's last acting credit was in a regular role in "Suits," in which she played Rachel Zane from the first season in 2011 until her departure in 2018, before marrying Prince Harry in May of the same year. Earlier this year, reports emerged that her husband Harry helped her secure a new voiceover deal at Disney.

The couple met with the company's CEO Bob Iger in July 2019 at the London premiere of "The Lion KingIn a video taken from their meeting at the event, Harry can be heard promoting the talents of the former actress to Bob.

In the clip circulating online, the 35-year-old prince apparently said, "You know what he does voiceovers?" Bob replied, "Really?" Harry commented, "Did you know that? You seem surprised." Then he gestured to Meghan, who was in deep conversation with Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Zand added: "She is really interested." Bob seemed to accept the idea and replied, "Sure. We'd love to try it."