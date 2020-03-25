Timothee Chalamet had to condemn me to increase the chances of winning an Oscar

%MINIFYHTML16a652afe3ff35c0b901d80c0bfd545e11% %MINIFYHTML16a652afe3ff35c0b901d80c0bfd545e12%

WENN

In his controversial memory & # 39; Apropos of Nothing & # 39 ;, the director of & # 39; A Rainy Day in New York & # 39; claims that the actor & # 39; Call Me by Your Name & # 39; He told the filmmaker's sister why he had to report him.

Up News Info –

Woody Allen has insisted Timothee Chalamet he was forced to report it after working on his movie "A rainy day in New York"to increase your chances of winning an Oscar for"Call me by your name"

The veteran director's controversial memoirs, "Apropos of Nothing," were quietly released Monday (March 23) by Grand Central Publishing, a branch of the Hachette Book Group.

%MINIFYHTML16a652afe3ff35c0b901d80c0bfd545e13% %MINIFYHTML16a652afe3ff35c0b901d80c0bfd545e14%

The publication has been overshadowed by new allegations of child sexual abuse against Allen by her daughter. Dylan Farrow, which he addresses in the book, which he says led to Chalamet, who worked with the filmmaker on the 2019 film, denouncing him to improve his chances of success at the awards.

%MINIFYHTML16a652afe3ff35c0b901d80c0bfd545e15% %MINIFYHTML16a652afe3ff35c0b901d80c0bfd545e16%

"The three protagonists of & # 39; Rainy Day & # 39; were excellent and it was a pleasure working with them," Allen writes. "Timothee later publicly stated that she regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity, but she swore to my sister that she had to, since she was looking for an Oscar for & # 39; Call me by your name & # 39 ;, and he and his agent felt like he had a better chance of winning if he reported me, and he did. "

Chalamet announced that he would donate the money he earned in Allen's film to the non-profit organization Time & # 39; s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN, the National Network of Rape, Abuse and Incest.

"I am learning that a good role is not the only criterion for accepting a job, that has become much clearer to me in recent months, after having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement with the intention of ending injustice, inequality and, above all, silence, "said Chalamet at the time. "I don't want to take advantage of my work on the film, and to that end, I'm going to donate all of my salary."

Chalamet then lost the award for old Gary for his role as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in "Darkest hour"