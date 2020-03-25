Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother was hospitalized with COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and medically induced in a coma after contracting the new coronavirus.

Towns spoke about the condition of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, early Wednesday on her Instagram page and urged her followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing.

Towns said her parents recently went to the hospital and were tested for the disease. While her father was released and told to quarantine at home, her mother's condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a respirator and put in a coma.

"She was not improving," Towns said. "Her fever was not going down from 103. Maybe it would go down to 101.9 with the medications and then it would rise immediately at night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, the cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating in front of our eyes."

Towns said he is trying to maintain a positive attitude as his family deals with the situation.

"My mother, she is the strongest woman I know and I know she will beat this," Towns said. "We will rejoice when she does."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks.