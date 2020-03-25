Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother was hospitalized with COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and medically induced in a coma after contracting the new coronavirus.

Towns spoke about the condition of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, early Wednesday on her Instagram page and urged her followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing.

Towns said her parents recently went to the hospital and were tested for the disease. While her father was released and told to quarantine at home, her mother's condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a respirator and put in a coma.

