Tidy up your spring wardrobe on a budget

If you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe for tspring, but do not Break the bank, Hollywood stylist Jeni Elizabeth has lots of expert advice for you! She has been the lead stylist for shows including The real, Jersey Shore Y Hollywood darlings, in addition to having combed everyone, from Martha Stewart to Snoop dogg, so you know that she is aware of the latest trends.
"The styles I'm looking at for spring 2020 are some of my longtime favorites. Tie-dyed prints, shorts, and statement jewelry are all in right now and can easily add some fun to your existing wardrobe. without costing much, "he said to E! News.
And there is no better time to make it happen while working from home, he recommends. "With all the time we spend at home right now, it's a great opportunity to take a look at our closets and fix them," said Jeni. "Having some new looks to show once we can get together again can be your inspiration. I have always believed that fashion can make people smile, strike up conversations, and build self-esteem."
Check out their spring wardrobe tips and picks below!
Add color: Jeni said, "Getting out of winter and into spring and summer is the most important transition your wardrobe can make. It's time for fun and color to come out. While you never want to let go of your basics (denim jacket, jeans, skirts and pencil leggings), think about adding some shiny new elements. "
UPF Lattice Bamboo Shirt Dress
This customer favorite Margo dress sports a bright raspberry rose print, inspired by vintage rattan furniture and wallpaper found in Palm Beach.
Apt. Women's 9 Waist culotte with buttonhole
This Victory Teal jumpsuit is the perfect pop of color for your new spring look.
Betsey Johnson Wycker Heeled Sandal
Get that undeniably playful Betsy Johnson look with this open-toe sandal with a fun floral toe strap.
Add an impression: Jen advised adding lots of fun patterns to your clothes! "Buy one or two basic items for fun, like a polka dot skirt that can be combined with any solid top," she said. "Or a pair of floral or plaid pants to match any cardigan. Focus on the items that will be easy to wear from day to night; they are worth spending."
Banana Leaf Silk Mini Scarf
This 100% silk scarf has a hibiscus palm print inspired by the foliage found throughout Palm Beach.
Personalize: Jeni suggested adding jewelry and other accessories to complete her groomed look. "Inexpensive jewelry can drive a basic look on multiple levels," he said. "H,amp;M and Macy & # 39; s are always good places to start and J. Crew is having a big sale. Have fun adding bracelets, earrings and necklaces in different colors (even neons) and styles."
Mini rubber hinge bracelet
Wear this colorful bracelet on its own or you can overlay it with the other available colors for a fun stacked rainbow effect.
Pull three, add three: Jeni said, "Throw out three items that are dark, dingy, and old (like that worn military jacket on the back of your closet or those platform shoes that have seen your best days) and replace them with three updated styles – like some fun trench coat. , a shiny ballet flat or a statement belt. "
Heather snake print trench coat
This is definitely not your standard trench coat! It has a wide silhouette and a pink snake print finish. Be bold
