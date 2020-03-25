Tidy up your spring wardrobe on a budget

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

%MINIFYHTML3f14041d2c55716b2e9e2e7650045f1313% %MINIFYHTML3f14041d2c55716b2e9e2e7650045f1314%

If you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe for tspring, but do not Break the bank, Hollywood stylist Jeni Elizabeth has lots of expert advice for you! She has been the lead stylist for shows including The real, Jersey Shore Y Hollywood darlings, in addition to having combed everyone, from Martha Stewart to Snoop dogg, so you know that she is aware of the latest trends.

%MINIFYHTML3f14041d2c55716b2e9e2e7650045f1315% %MINIFYHTML3f14041d2c55716b2e9e2e7650045f1316%

"The styles I'm looking at for spring 2020 are some of my longtime favorites. Tie-dyed prints, shorts, and statement jewelry are all in right now and can easily add some fun to your existing wardrobe. without costing much, "he said to E! News.

And there is no better time to make it happen while working from home, he recommends. "With all the time we spend at home right now, it's a great opportunity to take a look at our closets and fix them," said Jeni. "Having some new looks to show once we can get together again can be your inspiration. I have always believed that fashion can make people smile, strike up conversations, and build self-esteem."

Check out their spring wardrobe tips and picks below!