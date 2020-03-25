This scary video shows how much damage the coronavirus does to the lungs – BGR

One of the things that makes the COVID-19 coronavirus so life-threatening is the way it aggressively attacks an infected person's lungs, leaving many of those patients who need to be hooked up to a ventilator in order to breathe, and ultimately instance to save your life

A new video shows how much damage the virus can cause to the lungs of an infected person.

According to Johns Hopkins University, to date more than 62,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States. USA And almost 900 people have died.

If you need additional incentive to pay attention to any order that requires a shelter-in-place in your city or state right now as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, perhaps a 360-degree video showing how much damage you can making the virus to your lungs will make you understand.

After doctors at George Washington University Hospital found their first patient with the new coronavirus earlier this month, they used virtual reality cameras to map the patient's lungs, with a resulting 360-degree video they posted. on YouTube as an educational tool. In the video, which you can see below, the camera moves in and around the lungs of an infected patient, with normal tissue in blue and parts damaged by the virus in yellow.

The patient who encouraged the creation of this video was received at the hospital on March 18. He was a man in his 50s who had transferred from another hospital after initial symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath worsened. He had to be hooked up to a ventilator at George Washington University Hospital, before more serious intervention was required.

"What we are seeing is that there was rapid and progressive damage to the lungs, so he needed higher levels of support from that ventilator, and it got to the point where he needed maximum ventilator support," said Dr. Keith Mortman , Chief of Thoracic Surgery at the Hospital, in an interview for the HealthCast hospital podcast. "It was then that the external hospital contacted our team of experts here at GW and the patient was transferred to us for something called ECMO, which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation."

That process involves drawing blood from the body, infusing it with oxygen, and returning it to the patient's body. The hospital has been using virtual reality, as you can see in the video, to report its efforts to combat the effects of the virus, and not just its immediate effects.

Dr. Mortman says there is particular concern that, as the video shows, the damage to the lungs of patients who end up surviving COVID-19 may be lasting.

"There is a stark contrast between the virus-infected abnormal lung and the healthier adjacent lung tissue," said Dr. Mortman. "And it is such a contrast that you don't need an MD after your name to understand these images. This is something that the general public can observe and really begin to understand how serious the amount of damage the lung tissue is causing.

