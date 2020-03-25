This is what you can expect from Thursday's weather forecast.

Thursday will be a good day to enjoy the fresh air while practicing social distancing measures. The day will feature partly sunny skies and temperatures of around 50 degrees with light winds.
Friday brings a chance of rain mainly to the south of the mass. Pike before a sunny day on Saturday.
See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.
