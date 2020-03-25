This is what comes to Netflix in April 2020

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Well, you're in luck.
Last week, the streaming service released a list of all the movies and series coming to its platform this April. Considering the new month is just a few days away, fans won't have to wait long to see it all.
So what can fans expect? For starters, the fourth season of Right on the spot! debuts on April 1. Community He also joins the lineup on this date, giving fans a chance to catch up on all six seasons of the Joel McHale comedy.
But that is not all. Taxi driver, My favorite villain, Molly's game, Just friends Y The perks of Being a Wallflower They will also be coming to Netflix next month.
So make popcorn, grab a blanket, and settle in for hours of entertainment as you socially walk away. Do you want a complete breakdown of what you can see and when? Take a look at the full list below.
Serie
April 1st
Right on the spot! Season 4
April 3
The Paper House: Part 4
April 10th
Brewer brothers
April 15
External banks
April 16th
Fauda: Season 3
April 17th
Too hot to handle
#BlackAF
April 20th
Cooked with cannabis
The midnight gospel
April 22
Absurd planet
April 23rd
The flower house: season 3
April 24
After Life: Season 2
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27
I have never
April 29
Nadiya's lunchtime
Movie
April 3
Coffee and Kareem
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
April 10th
Tigertail
Love Wedding Repeat
The main event
April 17th
Sergio
April 24
Extraction
April 30th
Dangerous lies
Docs
April 1st
How to fix a drug scandal
April 10th
The Originals
April 15
The files of innocence
April 22
Book circus
April 29
A secret love
Murder of mercy: the story of Cyntoia Brown
Children and family
6 of April
The great show
April 17th
The last children on earth: Book 2
April 22
The Willoughbys
Comedy
April 1st
Iliza Shlesinger's sketch show
April 14th
Chris D & # 39; She: no pain
April, the 21st
Middlewitch and Schwartz
Anime
April 9th
Hello Score Girl: Season 2
April 30th
Drifting dragons
And more
April 1st
I can not wait
Community: Seasons 1-6
Just friends
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon 1-4
Minority Report
Molly's game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Soul Plane
Taxi driver
The girl with all the presents
The perks of Being a Wallflower
The roommate
April 4
Angel has fallen
5th of April
The murder of a sacred deer
6 of April
The Florida project
April 16th
My favorite villain
April 25th
The artist
