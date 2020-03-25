This is what comes to Netflix in April 2020

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Well, you're in luck.

Last week, the streaming service released a list of all the movies and series coming to its platform this April. Considering the new month is just a few days away, fans won't have to wait long to see it all.

%MINIFYHTML6e196cf33d1775075f23469c7c64ec7513% %MINIFYHTML6e196cf33d1775075f23469c7c64ec7514%

So what can fans expect? For starters, the fourth season of Right on the spot! debuts on April 1. Community He also joins the lineup on this date, giving fans a chance to catch up on all six seasons of the Joel McHale comedy.

%MINIFYHTML6e196cf33d1775075f23469c7c64ec7515% %MINIFYHTML6e196cf33d1775075f23469c7c64ec7516%

But that is not all. Taxi driver, My favorite villain, Molly's game, Just friends Y The perks of Being a Wallflower They will also be coming to Netflix next month.

So make popcorn, grab a blanket, and settle in for hours of entertainment as you socially walk away. Do you want a complete breakdown of what you can see and when? Take a look at the full list below.