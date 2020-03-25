Home Entertainment This is what comes to Netflix in April 2020

This is what comes to Netflix in April 2020

Bradley Lamb
Need something new to watch on Netflix? Well, you're in luck.

Last week, the streaming service released a list of all the movies and series coming to its platform this April. Considering the new month is just a few days away, fans won't have to wait long to see it all.

So what can fans expect? For starters, the fourth season of Right on the spot! debuts on April 1. Community He also joins the lineup on this date, giving fans a chance to catch up on all six seasons of the Joel McHale comedy.

But that is not all. Taxi driver, My favorite villain, Molly's game, Just friends Y The perks of Being a Wallflower They will also be coming to Netflix next month.

So make popcorn, grab a blanket, and settle in for hours of entertainment as you socially walk away. Do you want a complete breakdown of what you can see and when? Take a look at the full list below.

Serie

April 1st
Right on the spot! Season 4

April 3
The Paper House: Part 4

April 10th
Brewer brothers

April 15
External banks

April 16th
Fauda: Season 3

April 17th
Too hot to handle
#BlackAF

April 20th
Cooked with cannabis
The midnight gospel

April 22
Absurd planet

April 23rd
The flower house: season 3

April 24
After Life: Season 2

April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27
I have never

April 29
Nadiya's lunchtime

Movie

April 3
Coffee and Kareem
Money Heist: The Phenomenon

April 10th
Tigertail
Love Wedding Repeat
The main event

April 17th
Sergio

April 24
Extraction

April 30th
Dangerous lies

Docs

April 1st
How to fix a drug scandal

April 10th
The Originals

April 15
The files of innocence

April 22
Book circus

April 29
A secret love
Murder of mercy: the story of Cyntoia Brown

Children and family

6 of April
The great show

April 17th
The last children on earth: Book 2

April 22
The Willoughbys

Comedy

April 1st
Iliza Shlesinger's sketch show

April 14th
Chris D & # 39; She: no pain

April, the 21st
Middlewitch and Schwartz

Anime

April 9th
Hello Score Girl: Season 2

April 30th
Drifting dragons

And more

April 1st
I can not wait
Community: Seasons 1-6
Just friends
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon 1-4
Minority Report
Molly's game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Soul Plane
Taxi driver
The girl with all the presents
The perks of Being a Wallflower
The roommate

April 4
Angel has fallen

5th of April
The murder of a sacred deer

6 of April
The Florida project

April 16th
My favorite villain

April 25th
The artist

