This Is Us Season 4 Finale Reveals Major Bombs As It Raises New Questions About The Future Of The Pearson Family

NBC tearjerker season 4 finale We are It was epic.Not only did he answer the season's biggest question, but he gave some unexpected revelations, introduced new characters, brought others we haven't seen in a long time, and raised new questions about the future of the Pearson family.

The latest episode included multiple different time periods, focusing on the Big Three's first birthday nearly 40 years ago, the Pearson family on the present day, and two future time periods. One of the leaps into the future was when matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is on her deathbed, and the other went even further when Kate's son (Chrissy Metz) and Jack de Toby (Chris Sullivan) are giving the Welcome your first child with your wife.

The biggest bomb of the episode was the revelation of Kevin's baby mom (Justin Hartley) (and possible future wife), who turned out to be Kate's best friend, Madison (Caitlin Thompson). The twist went even further when it was revealed that Madison was pregnant with twins, which in the future we will discover to be a boy and a girl.

It is not yet clear if Kevin and Madison are getting married, but he will be wearing a wedding ring on his mother's deathbed in the future. There are still important questions about his future wife, as the episode gave viewers a brief glimpse of both Kevin's ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and their past adventure Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison).

The other important question that the ending answered was what caused the giant rift between Kevin and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) that destroys their relationship. Fans already knew the brothers had quarreled and were not speaking on their 40th birthday, which is set to happen next season in the "current,quot; timeline.

It turns out that the brothers suffered nasty verbal blows when Kevin discovered that Randall had convinced Rebecca to change her mind about participating in a nine-month Alzheimer's clinical trial in St. Louis.

The writers also surprised fans when it was revealed that Kate and Toby had decided to adopt a second child to give baby Jack a sister. In the breakthrough towards the birth of Jack's first adult son (Blake Stadnik), viewers were introduced to his brother who had not been mentioned or hinted at during the show's first four seasons.

It was also revealed during Rebecca's deathbed time jump that Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) is wearing a wedding ring and sitting next to her. However, her husband today, Miguel (Jon Huertas), is nowhere to be seen. Who is Nicky married to? And where is Miguel?

There was also an appearance during Dr. K's (Gerald McCraney) Big Three's first birthday period, and fans got an interesting insight into the relationship of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca when they dealt with the Three's first birthday. Big. Also mourning the loss of her son, Kyle.

There's definitely a lot to unpack, and creator Dan Fogelman says they have even bigger plans for Season 5, including "something big,quot; that's happening at the season premiere. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait at least six months to figure out what happens next. And, if the COVID-19 pandemic continues through the summer, We are Fans might have to wait even longer.



