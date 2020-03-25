Thiago Seyboth Wild: Brazilian tennis player says he has coronavirus | Tennis news

The 19-year-old has been in solitary confinement for a week.

















Rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild tested positive for coronavirus

Less than a month after winning his first ATP title, Thiago Seyboth Wild announced in a video message on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 19-year-old, who surprised second seed Casper Ruud as a wild card to win the Chile Open in late February in Santiago, is the first professional to confirm that he has caught Covid-19.

Wild, who is ranked 114th in the world, said he was fine after showing symptoms 10 days ago and urged everyone to take precautions and stay safe.

"Hi guys, I just want to inform you that I have hired the Covid-19, but I have isolated myself for the past week and have been taking care of myself and following the doctor's instructions," said Salvaje.

"This is just a reminder for everyone to stay home to care for the people they love and help us, you know, not to spread this disease, stay home and stay safe."

