"Theaters can overcome this crisis" – Deadline

Before the Senate passes the $ 2 billion relief bill, the National Association of Theater Owners is already celebrating the deal as a major victory for movie theaters, particularly the $ 454B loan guarantee fund that It will help cinemas pay their fixed costs. Local and state governments force a security shutdown due to the coronavirus in the coming months.

Sources tell me that little mom and pop theaters shouldn't be getting the short end of the stick here in favor of great exposure. There are different levels of struggling industries in the aid package, one that will take care of the circuits of the big ones, and another that is more in favor of the small ones, that is, "Expanded SBA programs that will allow small businesses , the vast majority of theater companies – do the same, with various categories of expenses eligible for loan forgiveness. "

%MINIFYHTML105f5d0f25527434b0e8f495fcffb9a811% %MINIFYHTML105f5d0f25527434b0e8f495fcffb9a812% Related story What the $ 2 billion coronavirus relief bill means for the entertainment industry

Below is the NATO statement:

We applaud the bipartisan agreement reached today in the Senate to bring relief to the movie theaters of its employees and many other people facing the public.

industries that have had to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this deal, theaters can confidently await the reopening and once again serve their communities when this crisis has passed.

While some details remain to be resolved, the broad provisions of the deal help cinemas and their workers in many ways.

–A $ 454 billion loan guarantee fund provides access to capital that enables cinemas and other companies to pay their fixed costs while unable to generate income through normal operations.

–Expanded SBA programs that will allow small businesses, the vast majority of theater companies, to do the same, with various categories of expenses eligible for loan forgiveness.

–Provisions allowing deferral of payroll taxes, increased opportunity for loss losses for companies, and technical corrections regarding qualified upgrade properties.

–Employee retention tax credit for companies that keep people on the payroll despite closings or that see large sales losses.

– Up to four months of direct assistance to workers through extended and extended unemployment insurance, including increases in the weekly dollar amount and eligibility for part-time employees.

– Advance tax deductions for workers to pay now.

With this help, theaters can overcome this crisis by trusting to reopen, knowing that their vital and skilled workforce can withstand this pandemic and have jobs waiting for them when it is safe to reopen.

We are grateful for the work of Congress and the Administration and those inside and outside the entertainment industry who have supported our efforts on behalf of this industry that is so central to our culture and civic life. We await your swift approval in the House and the signature of the President.