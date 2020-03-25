"The world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts," says creator David Schulner – Deadline.

%MINIFYHTMLa6be9581f3148b3452af270be79ac04711% %MINIFYHTMLa6be9581f3148b3452af270be79ac04712%

Within a couple of weeks, NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, starring Ryan Eggold, he found himself mysteriously mixing fiction and reality in the midst of a global pandemic. Set and filmed in New York, the epicenter of the US COVID-19 outbreak. The series, created by David Schulner, had filmed an upcoming episode about a deadly flu pandemic in New York. Shortly after that, a recurring guest star, Daniel Dae Kim, a writer, and three New Amsterdam Crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

NBC has decided to drop the episode of the flu pandemic, originally titled "Pandemic" and later renamed "Our Doors Are Always Open," which was originally slated as the show's next original on April 7. New Amsterdam, which will go from its Tuesday hours at 10 PM to the 9 PM time unoccupied by We are Starting next week, it will replay for the next two weeks, with the last new episode produced before the close of mass TV production that will air as the season finale on April 14.Ellen's game play, which was to be aired at 8 p.m. and originals at 9 p.m., will now run originals at 8 PM.) The flu pandemic episode of New Amsterdam, which has been renewed for the next three seasons, will air on a future date.

New Amsterdam Creator, executive producer and showrunner Schulner supports the decision. "The world needs a lot less fiction right now and a lot more facts," he says in an emotional essay written for Deadline. In it, he talks about the origin of the pandemic episode, written in 2019, and describes some of the scenes that don't seem fictional at all.

"We show what happens when our hospital has to pitch tents in the parking lot because every bed is occupied," says Schulner of the medical drama, inspired by New York's Bellevue Public Hospital and the Bellevue movies.

Today, we have woken up to images of military tents erecting tents to serve as makeshift morgues outside the Bellevue Hospital as New York prepares for a possible surge in coronavirus victims.

"Sometimes what the mirror reflects is too horrible to look at," writes Schulner.

As the only medical drama filmed in New York, New Amsterdam It sprang into action when, overwhelmed by the increasing number of new infections, New York nearly ran out of medical supplies. Half a truckload of PPE, masks, gloves, gowns, and face masks were delivered to the New York State Department of Health on Friday morning.

As serious as the current situation is, Schulner has a hopeful tone in his writing. There is also some real-life good news: Kim, and the rest of New Amsterdam's affected production members, a writer, two directors, and an AD, are on the mend.

Here is Schulner's essay:

I am a fiction writer. But if I can tell, the world needs a lot less fiction right now and a lot more facts. The only reason I write about Covid-19 and the effects it had on my show, "New Amsterdam," is because Deadline Hollywood asked me to. Again, there are much more important articles to read right now, so if you need to learn about social distancing, Covid-19 symptoms, or where to buy milk, go read those articles now. They could, without exaggeration, save your life. This article will not.

If I seem modest, let me assure you that I am not. I really think that right now, right now, the only thing I have to contribute to society is the money I have made writing fiction, not the fiction itself. I know people say that entertainment is needed at times like these, that people need to escape, but I've never been one of those people. When I was thirteen years old, Arthur Miller was my idol. He wanted to hold a "mirror of nature" as Shakespeare dictated. Yes, I know, I sound insufferable. But, it's just because I really am!

Yet sometimes, when we do it right, the fiction we write actually does what Hamlet instructed. This was the case for an episode of "New Amsterdam" called "Pandemic" written by David Foster (a Harvard-trained MD) and directed by Nick Gomez. David wrote the 2019 episode of a flu pandemic affecting our fictional hospital in New York. During a bad year, the flu can kill up to 80,000 Americans. We wanted to convey this message. And the best way to do it was to scare you so much that you'd be washing your hands during business breaks. We show what happens when our hospital has to pitch tents in the parking lot because each bed is occupied. When doctors, nurses, and medical technicians have been working consecutive shifts because their replacements are ill. When panic comes. When people are in quarantine. When people die.

Sometimes what the mirror reflects is too horrible to look at.

That is why NBC recently decided not to broadcast "Pandemic". David even renamed it, "Our doors are always open," as an ointment. But, let's say it as it is. We filmed a fictional pandemic episode just before a true pandemic hit. People are dying in real life. Do we really want to see fake people die too? Some would say yes. Not for nothing "Contagion" and "Outbreak" are at the top of the iTunes list. The reason we get involved with fiction is to see our heroes fight monsters that we can't and learn from their fight. There is hope in that. Hope is the reason why fiction exists.

And yet…

New York State now accounts for seven percent of global infections. And by the time you read this, chances are it's more. The images we show on screen, of New Yorkers fleeing parks, autopsies in makeshift laboratories, are difficult to see. Some would say exploitative. Some would say in bad taste. Now they won't say anything. Because the mirror has been removed. For better and for worse.

I need to draw attention to the fact that our cast and crew members are now sick. One of our writers is sick. Daniel Dae Kim, whose character was featured in this episode, tested positive for Covid-19 a few days after we closed production. I know more, if not all of us want this episode to air. We pour our hearts and souls into it. And it will air. Only not now. And when it does, some will still say it is exploitative. Some will still say it is in bad taste. And some will be grateful that their experiences are reflected. To show them that they were not alone. In a time when isolation was the only way to survive. That there was and is … hope.