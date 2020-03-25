The winner of the & # 39; Top Chef & # 39; Floyd Cardoz dies of coronavirus complications

The winner of the third season of & # 39; Top Chef Masters & # 39; He died Wednesday, March 25, at Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey in the midst of his battle with the disease.
The famous chef Floyd Cardoz has become the latest celebrity to succumb to COVID-19.
The "Top Chef Masters"The season three champion died Wednesday (March 25, 20) at Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey from complications of the coronavirus. He was 59 years old.
Reports suggest he was admitted to the hospital with a fever last week and diagnosed with the deadly virus.
"The best chef"host Padma Lakshmi He was one of the first to pay tribute to Cardoz through Instagram on Wednesday, writing: "I am more than sad to wake up today and hear the news of the death of my dear friend @ floydcardoz. Floyd made us very proud.
"No one who lived in New York in the early days could forget how delicious and full (their restaurant) Tabla always was. He had a mischievous smile, an innate need to make those around him happy and a delicious touch. This is a great Loss, not only for the world of professional food, but also for Indians everywhere. My heart goes out to his wife Barkha and his entire family. RIP. "
The sad news comes a day after the playwright Terrence McNally lost his battle with the coronavirus.
