The weirdest moments in the NFL Draft, from Bo Jackson to John Wayne

The Buccaneers selected Auburn running back Bo Jackson with the first overall pick in 1986 and offered him a five-year, $ 7.6 million contract … which he turned down, just as he told Tampa he would. Instead, Jackson accepted a three-year, $ 1.067 million contract with the MLB Kansas City Royals.

Jackson had been angry with Bucs owner Hugh Culverhouse, who invited the runner to take a trip to Tampa on the owner's plane. When Jackson returned to Auburn, he discovered that the visit cost him NCAA eligibility for the baseball season.

"I was (already) thinking about not going to Tampa Bay," Jackson said in the ESPN movie "You Don't Know Bo." "This, because Tampa Bay officials told me personally, 'Yeah, we checked it out, (the NCAA) said it was okay.' I think it was all a plot to make me ineligible. ' for baseball because they saw the season I was having and thought they were going to lose me in baseball. (They thought) "If we declare it ineligible, we have it."

"I said to Hugh Culverhouse:‘ You recruit me if you want, you're going to waste a draft pick. " I said, "I promise."

Jackson, while playing for the Royals, re-entered the draft the following year and was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round.