The United States is about to be the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic – BGR

The new coronavirus outbreak continues to generate new confirmed cases at a rapid rate in the US. The US, which according to the World Health Organization is on the way to becoming the epicenter of the global pandemic soon.

The latest WHO data shows that 85 percent of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide in the past 24 hours were from Europe and the US. USA Forty percent of that total was attributable to new cases in the United States. USA, where a growing number of states and cities are grappling with closings, business closings, and citizens with orders to stay home as much as possible.

He would be forgiven for trying to keep up with the news related to the new coronavirus outbreak in the United States today and feeling a little confused about the state of affairs in the country.

On the one hand, the World Health Organization says that the number of cases of coronavirus derived from the pandemic is multiplying so much in the United States. USA That we are about to become the new epicenter of the virus (thanks to a "very big acceleration," by WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris). The outbreak here is not only very large, he told reporters today, but "is increasing in intensity." Meanwhile, President Trump is pushing for the country's business to reopen and the economy to come back to life as soon as Easter, he said during a Fox town hall Tuesday, no matter the objections from the health care community.

"I give it two weeks," Trump said during the event. "I guess Monday or Tuesday is about two weeks. We will evaluate at that time and give you more time if we need a little more time. We have to open this country."

This, of course, runs counter to concerns from health officials, and local leaders such as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who continues to paint a terrible picture in his affected state, that the virus has not yet peaked in the US USA . And that reopening the country too soon could quickly worsen an already bad situation.

The WHO expects the number of cases to continue accelerating even above current numbers, which as of Tuesday afternoon showed nearly 335,000 cases worldwide and nearly 15,000 deaths. Harris told reporters that we are likely to continue to see new records established every day until the containment measures and quarantines begin to take effect, or, more specifically, begin to be reflected in the data.

As a reminder, efforts made today will not appear in the data for at least another week. This is because the first symptoms of the virus do not appear for several days in an infected person, and it will likely take another two days before testing and diagnosis, which are then reported to health officials for inclusion. in ongoing counts.

