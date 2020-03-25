The teamless MVP: where could Cam Newton be playing in 2020? The | NFL news

Newton was released on Tuesday less than a week after receiving permission to seek an exchange.

















6:38



ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss recent changes made by the Panthers in the quarterback department

League MVP Cam Newton was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, but the market currently seems fuzzy for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

As Carolina embraces a fresh start under new head coach Matt Rhule and with Teddy Bridgewater under center, Newton is now looking for his next challenge after nine seasons with the Panthers.

Having had nearly a full season to rest his mind and body while in the injured reserve, where will Superman land?

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers moved from Philip Rivers, now the Indianapolis Colts, after 16 seasons this offseason, but have since indicated that they have no intention of adding another veteran quarterback to their roster.

Head coach Anthony Lynn opened the door for Tyrod Taylor to compete for the starting position in 2020, ultimately reaffirming the likelihood that the Chargers would draft a new game call in April.

Following Newton's pitch in Carolina, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claimed that both the Chargers and Chicago Bears had turned down the opportunity to sign the 30-year-old.

Accepting the offer would inevitably have cost a valuable capital project, along with what could be a considerable salary, regardless of the length of the contract.

San Francisco 49ers

Now to cast a wild card in the mix. Newton, the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan.

Imagine what one of the most talented offensive minds in the NFL could get from one of the best double-threat quarterbacks to play the game.

It seems that Jimmy Garoppolo remains his man in the Bay Area, despite scrutiny over the safety of his job in the back of Super Bowl LIV.

The arrival of Travis Benjamin, meanwhile, plunges a surprise move for Newton into further doubt after the couple's infamous disputes in the past.

When it comes to entertainment value, Newton in California is a treasured attraction.

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr had 361 of 513 passes for 4,054 and 21 touchdowns last season

Has there been a time in the past two years when Derek Carr's future with the Raiders was not questioned?

Jon Gruden has already added a useful resource and potential competition for Carr to former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who signed a two-year, $ 17.6 million contract.

Now you're presented with an opportunity to potentially replace Carr's conservative approach with talent and athleticism to channel his gaming talents.

While Newton may be an intriguing piece to the puzzle, the Raiders' limit space is shrinking rapidly and will require sending more players to free up money for not just another great free-agency acquisition, but also the prospects they select. .

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick and Newton would be among the most unlikely head coach / quarterback tandems imaginable at the moment, but the Patriots are an organization that won't be in the mood to sit down while Tom Brady dominates the limelight in Tampa Bay.

It looks like Jarrett Stidham will get his first-job shot with veteran Brian Hoyer as backup, while cap space again would be a potential problem for the Patriots if they chased Newton.

However, a hit-rich franchise that lacks obvious explosiveness on offense could benefit from the added momentum that a healthy Newton would inject.

The athleticPatriots reporter Jeff Howe said there was no immediate interest in Newton at Foxborough, but he hasn't ruled it out yet.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns in his rookie year.

The Jags and Doug Marrone apparently handed the keys over to Gardner Minshew permanently last week, as they traded in Nick Foles and his gigantic contract with the Chicago Bears.

That being said, Newton would represent arguably the best quarterback Jacksonville has ever come up with if added to what is a major reconstruction.

They're a team desperately in need of a spark after the troubling crash since their defeat in the AFC Championship game against the Patriots in 2018.

The possibility of Newton siding with Leonard Fournette will surely cross the mind of general manager David Caldwell.

Others?

the Washington Redskins He seemed to withdraw his name from the discussion when they traded for Kyle Allen, who is now ready to endorse Dwayne Haskins after serving as a starter in Newton's absence last season.

In Miami, the Dolphins They are widely expected to recruit Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, while the Denver Broncos they settle down in Drew Lock.

It seems odd to suggest that there are no obvious suitors at the moment for a man who has such an impressive number of individual NFL records.