The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39; Sierra Gates attacks and grabs Karlie Redd's hair in heated argument

This begins after Karlie does not show up at the Sierra court date to testify to answer for her amid the Sierra's legal troubles, as she is accused of attacking her ex-husband Shooter's other pregnant mom.

Up News Info –

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Season 9 begins with strong tension between the cast members Sierra Gates Y Karlie Redd. Sierra faced legal problems after she was accused of attacking her ex-husband Shooter's other pregnant mother while she was at Shooter's teenage son's funeral last year. Karlie promised to testify in court to defend her, but for some reason Karlie did not appear at the Sierra court date to testify on her behalf.

His car appeared to be stuck in traffic as he was driving to his co-star's court date. However, someone informed Sierra that Karlie never intended to come and answer for her. She confronted Karlie at her party and that produced an altercation between the two with Karlie threatening to deny her testimony.

"This is not about you! This is about me!" Sierra yelled. Karlie replied, "Keep that same energy because I know you need it to be there."

Sierra replied, "I don't need you to do some fucking shit on the thing! I have a great lawyer. I'm going to hold onto that energy! Never think I need you, because that's where you have. I'm screwed! I love you enough to don't scream! Karlie, get him out of here! … I have one case, I don't want to catch another! "

They kept arguing and that only increased when Sierra started physically attacking Karlie. She put her hand on Karlie's face. Others were trying to pull them apart, but at one point, Sierra grabbed a handful of Karlie's hair.

Viewers were apparently on Karlie's side in this case. "The problem is that Sierra heard the sum he said, she said shit and really believed it. A true friend would have come and talked to his friend to find out his side of the story," said an Instagram user. Another commented, "Sierra did too much. Karlie didn't deserve it."

Meanwhile, someone believed that it was highly likely that Sierra had another case with his behavior. "This is how you show that you didn't punch your ex bby mada, that's fine. Let the judge see this before seeing if they would have released you from the charges," read another comment.