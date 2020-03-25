The Special Way Genius: Aretha is celebrating the Queen of the Soul

Genius: Aretha is celebrating the Queen of the Soul's birthday. Aretha Franklin She would have been 78 years old on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, and the next National Geographic Channel series about her made a donation to celebrate the icon's birthday.

"During her lifetime, Aretha Franklin supported a host of charities and advocacy organizations, including Feeding America. To commemorate what would have been her 78th birthday, and in recognition of the difficult times we are in today, the National Geographic Channel is making a donation Feeding America on behalf of Aretha, "the channel said in a statement.

In addition to the donation, National Geographic also released a new photo of Genius: Aretha with Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Franklin Erivo was recently nominated for two Oscars for playing Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. He also received an Oscar nomination for writing "Stand Up," a song for the film.