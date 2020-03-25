The Special Way Genius: Aretha is celebrating the Queen of the Soul

Genius: Aretha is celebrating the Queen of the Soul's birthday. Aretha Franklin She would have been 78 years old on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, and the next National Geographic Channel series about her made a donation to celebrate the icon's birthday.
"During her lifetime, Aretha Franklin supported a host of charities and advocacy organizations, including Feeding America. To commemorate what would have been her 78th birthday, and in recognition of the difficult times we are in today, the National Geographic Channel is making a donation Feeding America on behalf of Aretha, "the channel said in a statement.
In addition to the donation, National Geographic also released a new photo of Genius: Aretha with Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Franklin Erivo was recently nominated for two Oscars for playing Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. He also received an Oscar nomination for writing "Stand Up," a song for the film.
"Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a child," Erivo said in a statement when her cast was announced. "Her strength, passion and soul are evident in her timeless legacy, not only as a transcendent artist, but also as a humanitarian and civil rights icon. To have the opportunity to bring her legacy to life and show the fullness of her being, her Humanity and brilliance is an honor. What I know and have learned about what my voice, as an artist, can do and the power in it has been highly influenced by Franklin. I feel privileged and excited to be a part of sharing his voice. genius."
Suzan-Lori Parks He is an executive producer and writer on the series that also features Ron Howard Y Brian Grazer as executive producers. Aretha Franklin's heritage is also behind the series. Genius: Aretha It will feature some of the singer's greatest songs, performed by Erivo and Franklin.
Sabrina OwensFranklin's niece said, "To Genius Honoring Aretha is a great affirmation of her legacy, and Cynthia Erivo is an extraordinary talent with an incredible voice! "
Genius: Aretha It will currently premiere on May 25 on the National Geographic Channel.
%MINIFYHTMLa64087ca01b1cd64635404115b0e943d13%