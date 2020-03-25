The Samsung S10 and Note 10 are updated with the best camera features of the S20

Samsung will introduce a host of new camera and software features from the Galaxy S20 to last year's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineups in a software update, the company announced today. New features include camera functionality like Single Take and Night Hyperlapse, as well as new gallery and sharing features. Samsung did not provide an exact date for the release of the update, but said it will launch in select markets, including the United States, "in the coming weeks."

We were particularly impressed with Single Take when we tested it on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The feature allows you to press the shutter button once and let the phone automatically capture multiple different camera effects at once. Single Take may not produce the best quality photos, but you get a fun selection without too much effort. There's also a custom filter, which automatically generates a photo filter from a pre-existing photo, while a more advanced professional video mode gives you more granular control over your shooting settings.

%MINIFYHTMLdb3b50c84491c7ad6e3e171376b3ae0d11% %MINIFYHTMLdb3b50c84491c7ad6e3e171376b3ae0d12%

The next update will also include some improvements in low-light photography. The S20's Night Hyperlapse mode, as the name implies, is designed to deliver better hyperlapse videos in low light. The Galaxy S10's normal night mode will also see improvements as part of the update, making it more in line with the Galaxy S20 series. When we reviewed the S20 Ultra, we discovered that its low-light photography software couldn't match the likes of Google's Pixel 4, but S10 users should still see an improvement compared to what they had before.

Finally, there are a couple of more general software updates. The gallery app on the S10 and Note 10 lineups will get a new Clean View mode that groups similar shots into a thumbnail to keep your photos more organized, and there's also a new Quick Crop mode. Quick Share and Music Share features are also coming to older devices. We complain that Samsung's software is starting to feel a bit bloated in our reviews of its 2020 devices, but in many cases you can customize the phones' user interface to your liking.

The features will be a welcome addition to any existing or potential owner of last year's Samsung devices. Overall, we liked the new features when we used them in the Galaxy S20 lineup, and they're now available in older hardware that is often available at a fraction of the cost of this year's phones.