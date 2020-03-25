The Rangers will be ready once the Scottish Premier League season restarts, says Steven Davis | Football news





Steven Davis says the Rangers will be waiting for the call to resume

Steven Davis insists the Rangers will be ready to leave once the call resumes

action in the Scottish Premier League.

The veteran midfielder and the rest of the Ibrox squad have been put under lockdown by stringent government measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus threat.

As it stands, football in Scotland is on hold until April 30 at the earliest.

But the Hampden bosses admit it will likely be much later before clubs north of the border get the green light to start playing again.

However, Northern Ireland captain Davis is confident that the personal training regimes established by Steven Gerrard's ward staff will ensure that the Light Blues are in tip-top condition once the traps finally open.

The 35-year-old said: "As players, we are in constant contact with the club as things progress."

"In the coming weeks we have been given specific physical and dietary conditioning programs that will allow us to be in the best possible physical condition to be ready for the challenges of the current season that is ending."

The dispute over how the Scottish season should be established continues to reverberate.

Celtic chief Neil Lennon has already demanded that his team be crowned champion if it is decided to eliminate the remaining matches from this period.

But Ibrox managing director Stewart Robertson insists that all 38 rounds must be completed, while Hearts warned they are ready to go to court if they end up being relegated without kicking another ball.

Davis pointed to the company's line when he asked for the campaign to be completed, but only once is it safe to allow fans to return to the stadiums.

He added: "The Rangers would not exist without their fans, therefore I personally do not think games should be played behind closed doors."

"Hopefully this season can be played to an end at the earliest but surest opportunity."

In all likelihood, it will be weeks, if not months, before the nation is in a position to host major events.

It may be months before Ibrox organizes another Rangers game

And Davis urges the faithful of Gers to beat the hatches as the fight against the deadly disease intensifies.

"There is a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone around the world right now and I know what an institution like the Rangers means to our loyal fans, but football should be secondary right now and it is vital that we follow the government's advice to contract this virus under control, "he said.

"Soccer and sports in general play a huge role in the health and well-being of millions of people around the world, both physically and mentally, and this virus is affecting everyone in every aspect of life."

"Naturally, we are all concerned about our family, friends and loved ones, but we hope that over time we can return to normal and, for us as players and fans, we will return to the joy of being back on the field and supporting our equipment.

"Stay safe, follow government guidelines and take care of yourself. I would also like to thank the NHS staff and all key workers in the UK for the amazing work they are doing."