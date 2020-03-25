The Olympics that never happened – Up News Info Detroit

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it's worth remembering that the games have been rocked by turmoil before.

Three other times, the games were completely canceled due to World War I (1916) and World War II (1940 and 1944), and in those last two four-year periods, the Summer and Winter Games were archived.

%MINIFYHTML7b2fceae82318398a07fc3a8e4f559f611% %MINIFYHTML7b2fceae82318398a07fc3a8e4f559f612%

A look at the Olympic Games that never were:

1916

Berlin hosted the 1916 Summer Olympics (the Winter Games were not founded until 1924), beating out offerings from Alexandria, Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest and Cleveland, according to GamesBids.com.

The German Empire even built a dazzling new facility to serve as the centerpiece of the games. Known as Deutsches Stadion, it opened long before the games in 1913.

After World War I broke out in July 1914, preparations continued for a time as no one expected hostilities to last another two years. But the horrible war lasted until 1918, and finally forced the cancellation of the Olympic Games.

The Berlin stadium was demolished some two decades later and replaced by a new structure that would serve as the main stadium for the 1936 Summer Games, when the German capital finally had another chance to host. Of course, Adolf Hitler had come to power by then, leaving those games to be ominously remembered for promoting the Nazi regime that would eventually lead the world to an even more catastrophic war.

1940

In an era when the selected nation had the option to host the Summer and Winter Games in the same year, Japan was a surprising choice as the first non-Western country to host the Olympics. Tokyo was to be the summer host, with Sapporo getting the winter version.

Again, war got in the way.

Japan invaded China in 1937, prompting the Asian country to give up its host duties the following year after some military leaders demanded that wooden places be built because metals were needed for the war effort.

The International Olympic Committee hastily appointed Helsinki, runner-up in the initial tender, to serve as a summer city, with winter events to be held in 1928 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. A dispute with the Swiss organizers led to yet another change, as the Winter Games moved a second time to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the German host in 1936 alongside Berlin.

Of course, after World War II broke out in September 1939 with Germany's invasion of Poland, the Olympics were completely canceled. Tokyo would eventually have a chance to host the Summer Games in 1964, being the first Asian city to receive the honor, while Sapporo landed at the 1972 Winter Games.

1944

Shortly before the outbreak of World War II, and after so much effort to find replacement hosts for 1940, the IOC awarded London the 1944 Summer Games on ballots that also included Athens, Budapest, Detroit, Helsinki, Lausanne, Montreal and Rome.

As England is not a viable host for the Winter Games, that event was awarded to Cortina d & # 39; Ampezzo, Italy.

The 1944 Olympics never had a chance. The Second World War lasted until the following year.

London would be awarded the 1948 Summer Games, the first in a dozen years and organized under austere conditions as the city continued to recover from the war. In 2012, the British capital became the first host three times.

St. Moritz hosted the Winter Games for the second time in 1948, while Cortina finally had another shot at the 1956 Winter Olympics.