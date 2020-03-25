The new iPad Pro is great today, but can it deliver augmented reality tomorrow?

The headline of this story, never buy hardware today based on a promise of software tomorrow, doesn't really apply to the new iPad Pro, which I reviewed yesterday. But I've been thinking about it ever since I hit the publish button.

The phrase is a mantra that we repeat over and over here in The edge when there is a promise that a future software update will fix a bug in a device we are reviewing. It is the predetermined advice we give when such a promise is made, the fruit of years of experience with these things.

These "bug fixes and improvements,quot; rarely remove the original problem entirely, but sometimes you are surprised. We're about to find out if Samsung can counter that trend with focus-finding issues on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is receiving a global update right now.

Unfortunately, I haven't found any definitive evidence that it does, but the signs appear to be looking good based on some initial user reports. Even more unfortunately, I have to admit that my review unit is locked in my office where I can't get it, so I may not be able to test the update for a while.

Anyway, the advice is on my mind after reviewing the iPad Pro, although, once again, it only relates tangentially. It's because so much of the iPad is about its potential, which for years was always just an update away. I was expecting better multitasking first, then better web browser and USB device support, and now we're waiting to see if that Magic Keyboard with its trackpad can unlock more capabilities in this thing.

Unfortunately, I haven't had a chance to test the new Magic Keyboard yet, though I did some trackpad testing. Stay tuned for more information on the trackpad next week, or just go ahead and try it yourself, as iOS and iPadOS 13.4 are now available with mouse and keyboard support for iPads, iCloud Drive folder sharing, and more. I would love to hear your opinion about it, send me an email.

The new standout hardware feature this year, LIDAR, simply doesn't have direct AR application support to justify it just yet. It makes you wonder if the next flagship iPhone will also have LIDAR. Its inclusion in the iPad Pro seems like a sign that Apple believes that a really good AR requires LIDAR, as Nilay Patel noted on Vergecast last week.

Despite some recent difficulties with Catalyst apps on Mac, Apple is generally very good at getting developers to join in on its new capabilities, so I have a high level of confidence that those LIDAR-enhanced AR apps will come. (Disclosure: My wife works for Oculus, which works in virtual reality.)

Today, there are fun things to do in AR, but in the popular imagination it is definitely one of many technologies "in five years it will be huge," along with driverless cars and robot stewards. Perhaps the timeline for generalized RA is considerably shorter, but it is certainly not imminent.

I think Apple deserves more credit than it normally receives for making big bets on its products. It generally has a reputation for being more conservative than other companies: it was late for wireless and 3G charging. But just as often, Apple runs the risk of unproven technology in major products.

Not all of them work, of course (looking at the keyboard on their MacBook and Touch Bar), but just as often: Truly wireless headsets were a bit meh before the AirPods, consumers didn't get up and rejected headsets without jack phones, and even the iPad Pro itself was a risk. When it was first introduced, there was no guarantee that it could become what it has become today.

Sometimes Apple's gambling tries to drive the entire market, intentionally sowing ideas that are not yet ready to force the future it believes should come. That's absolutely the story with USB originally and with Great Port Cull on phones and laptops in recent years. I think it is likely to be a similar story with LIDAR and AR.

I have no idea if LIDAR and the idea of ​​generalized AR that people access by holding large tablets will turn into bets to be developed or not. However, unlike some of Apple's other bets, the only nuisance LIDAR causes is the size of the camera bump and the cost of the part.

Which means that while I don't think Apple's big AR boost is a reason for someone to go buy the new iPad Pro (unless they're an AR developer I guess), I don't think it's a reason to avoid it either.

So: Buy the iPad Pro for display, speed, microphones, or because you really think it can replace your laptop. Those are all good reasons. Just don't buy it for LIDAR – never buy hardware today based on a promise of software tomorrow.

Product News

┏ The Redmi K30 Pro is the new Xiaomi price and performance champion. If you wanted proof that what you're paying for in a Galaxy S20 flagship isn't the specs, the K30 Pro is a very solid case for that.

┏ Wyze's New Smart Band Portable Scale Is Available Today. They both look much prettier than I would have imagined, though of course we'll have to test them directly to make sure. I still think it's a bit strange getting these device categories from Wyze, but maybe not.

┏ Impossible CEO says he can make meat "unlike anything he's had before,quot;. I love this idea. Trying to do something that mimics beef means that you will be judged by that standard, and there are some very good burgers, you know? But if the company can only lean on the strengths of its plants and not try to imitate something, that could become something really special.

┏ Spotify is revoking support for all third-party DJ apps. You know, Spotify, not all companies need to make every product. Sometimes being the foundation of a third-party app ecosystem allows you to become this little thing that people call a "platform," and helps you become the standard. Just a thought!

Web news

┏ Apple updates Safari anti-tracking technology with full third-party cookie blocking. Far ahead of Chrome, and honestly, a lot less breaks than you might expect.

┏ Firefox is launching a new test pilot with Scroll to pay web publishers. The edge it is part of the displacement network. I still have some reservations about the amount of data Scroll collects (although I understand why it is necessary, given how the web works), but the CEO promises that options to delete and anonymize are on the way. I'm a subscriber, for what it's worth.

And it may be selfish to point this out, but paying directly for journalism is likely to become more important in the coming months as the ad market shrinks.

Space news

┏ Europe turns off instruments on some of its deep space probes during the coronavirus pandemic. You can't stray much further from the coronavirus than this, but it still has a great effect.

┏ The true impact of SpaceX's Starlink constellation in astronomy is being focused. Loren Grush delves into all the issues, but this particular part struck me as particularly alarming:

As for what that means for these fields of astronomy, an obvious concern is that a potentially dangerous asteroid could go unnoticed until it is too late to act properly. Observers may also have to take costly countermeasures to get the type of images they want. "It may mean that you have to observe twice as long, if you have to throw away half of your data," says McDowell. "So that's expensive. Or you may need to make changes to your telescope design, to stop reflections from a satellite."

Alone together

Two trends to consider. The first is the continuous reduction in video bandwidth usage to help balance the overall load on the Internet. The second type goes against that: more ways to be social with video or chat while consuming content.

┏ YouTube is reducing its default video quality to standard definition for next month. I don't know how much it will help, but I think I'm going to let this default remain rather than manually change it to the higher resolution, in case it's a help to my neighbors.

By default, videos will start playing in standard definition (480p) quality, according to Bloomberg. People who want to watch HD video can still do it, but must manually select that option.

┏ Sony will slow down PlayStation downloads in Europe, but says multiplayer will remain "robust,quot;.

┏ Instagram will allow you to browse posts with friends through video chat to promote social distancing. Honestly, this is very smart:

Part of this new endeavor includes a new feature that Instagram calls Co-Watching, which will allow you to browse posts with your friends through in-app video chat. The feature can be accessed by starting a video chat through the Instagram direct messaging tab and tapping the photo icon at the bottom left of the video chat screen. Allows you to view saved, liked, and recommended posts together as a group.

┏ How to use Netflix Party to stream movies with your friends.

┏ How Half-Life: Alyx designers built an escapist dystopia with a point of hope. There are many contradictions in this game, and especially right now: Adi Robertson gracefully navigates them in this piece.