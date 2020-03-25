The new DoNotPay service will try to help you get bill extensions due to coronavirus

DoNotPay is ready to help you if you need to delay your rent, credit card, or utility bill payment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company, known for its legal aid chatbot, is launching a new service that requests exemptions and payment extensions from companies and owners.

The new product allows the service to identify any invoices, such as utilities and rent, that are eligible for an extension or late payment exemption. DoNotPay will contact the company to make a "compassionate and courteous request,quot;. If the request is denied, the service will send a second letter citing relevant state and local laws. At this time, this service is only available in the US. But the founder of DoNotPay, Joshua Browder, said The edge that the company seeks to bring the service to other countries, such as the United Kingdom.

Although not all 50 US states. USA With coronavirus-related laws or orders in effect, some states, including California and New York, have measures that prohibit landlords from using excessive fees on housing issues or evicting tenants at this time. DoNotPay says it will use the "full force of state and local laws,quot; for states with no coronavirus-related laws or orders in force.

DoNotPay wants Americans to focus less on finances and more on staying healthy

When it comes to credit card bills, Browder said The edge that extensions or exemptions for these matters are a "negotiation process,quot;. Some companies, such as Apple, are allowing cardholders to skip their March payment, but Browder said that most companies are treating companies "as usual," asking customers to pay their statements to time without extensions or exemptions.

The pandemic has placed a heavy financial burden on many Americans as businesses close and many lose their source of income. Although some companies are giving up or extending payments, many companies are increasing the financial burden by sticking to tight deadlines and late payment charges. This new DoNotPay service is intended to allow Americans to focus less on finances and more on staying healthy and caring for loved ones.

DoNotPay was originally launched in 2018, allowing people to receive legal advice through a legal advisor with artificial intelligence technology. The application provides numerous legal aid services and will draft documents to take legal action against a person or company.