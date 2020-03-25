The Mississippi School District will continue to deliver school lunches along bus routes in response to the viral pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLac4aab8408a889db9d63587decd72cdd11% %MINIFYHTMLac4aab8408a889db9d63587decd72cdd12%

Schools may be closed due to the viral pandemic, but that does not mean that students are not being served.

The Moss Point School District in Moss Point, MS has been tasked with ensuring that 1,600 children not only receive their school work, but still receive breakfast and lunch.

Bus drivers ride down the road, honking their horns to alert students on their street. They have created designated bus stops for children to receive their food.

According to schools Jalesa Walden, director of communications, this is a practical approach, as faculty and staff understand how important this is.

“We not only deliver meals but we also provide and deliver student work! They also have the option of picking up breakfast and lunch along with their school work, but we take it too!

Bus drivers, bus monitors, interventionists, teacher assistants and administrative assistants at schools are operating the bus routes, Walden added. Cafeteria workers and administrative assistants are helping at every school. ”

Students not only receive food, but also receive their course work. In a statement to WLOX, Walden also stated: “It is very important that our students do not waste instructional time. Our parents are doing a great job instructing our Tiger Scholars at home, but we wanted to make sure they have materials in front of them so that they are still learning and receiving some form of educational services. ”

Governor Tate Reeves ordered the schools closed until April 17. The MPHS District will continue to offer breakfast and lunch until that time.

School districts, along with colleges and universities, across the country have closed due to the viral pandemic. Teachers have relied on technology to help their students succeed.

Source: https://www.wlox.com/2020/03/20/moss-point-school-buses-still-running-deliver-meals-students/?fbclid=IwAR3S1ahJp5X9RRQTvpzbuznhv6KXRmGdpw-FctTChm7jaESyy8Ey5mJKY