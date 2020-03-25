The heartbroken Bosnian women who find solidarity in community art | Woman

%MINIFYHTMLbe98972d8fd55cac0f6619b26962eaec11% %MINIFYHTMLbe98972d8fd55cac0f6619b26962eaec12%

Ilijas, Bosnia – In the Bosnian city of Ilijas, about 18 kilometers from Sarajevo, a dozen women meet on a Saturday afternoon.

Some chat while drinking traditional strong coffee from a small white mug, while others work on their kilims, hand-woven rugs and a national symbol of Bosnia and Herzegovina. They call themselves Zlatne Ruke, or Golden Hands.

"We are women who unite. We are only uniting and sharing, and we are there for each other," explains Zekija Avdibegovic, coordinator of the group.

"We make traditional Bosnian crafts, such as weaving and carpeting. We also cook traditional Bosnian dishes, and we have participated in competitions throughout Bosnia, and even internationally."

The war in the Western Balkans ended more than two decades ago. The damaged buildings and roads were repaired and rebuilt, but the deep scars of trauma remain.

Family associations in Bosnia and Kosovo, mostly run and made up of women, have been at the forefront in helping people rebuild their lives and offer space for collective healing.

Woven rugs with tapestries made by women from Golden Hands (Chantal Flores / Al Jazeera)

"Time doesn't change trauma, trauma still exists for many people," says Aida Mustacevic-Cipurkovic, a psychotherapist who works with Vive Zene, a women's association in Tuzla, in northern Bosnia.

"Their role in the family changed. Women took responsibility for their families after the war because men were killed, disappeared or suffered from PTSD and had lost their jobs. Here, women were activated to create different types of associations and civil organizations to heal their communities. Women took their own initiative to deal with the trauma that surrounded them and this created new responsibilities. "

In the summer of 1992, Avdibegovic's husband and son were removed from their home in the nearby town of Kadarici to a camp at the Ilijas elementary school.

Since then, she has received no information on his whereabouts.

Along with some of the Golden Hand members, he continues to search for 46 missing people out of the almost 7,000 people who are not yet known in the 1992-1995 Bosnian conflict.

"This story is common to many of these women. In two days, all the men and boys, all Muslims, were removed from their homes. The women were forced to stay at home and there was nothing they could do to save their loved ones. Dear ones, "adds Avdibegovic, who is also president of the Association of Relatives of Missing Persons in Ilijas.

Through the association, the families of the disappeared have united their demands for truth and justice, but it is through Golden Hands that the survivors of the war, with or without missing relatives, have developed new ways of survival through art. communal and brotherhood.

"These associations are a place for victims, for survivors, where they can talk about their problems and everyday life. These associations are very important to them," adds Mustacevic-Cipurkovic.

Over time, the long-term psychological damage that war causes is passed on to other generations.

In the Western Balkans, many children only remember their parents from the stories that adults have told them.

Amela Avdibegovic was seven months pregnant when Serbian forces took her husband in July 1992.

She is one of the few members of Golden Hands who had the opportunity to bury her loved one.

Emina, now 27, is sitting between her mother and grandmother in silence. Unlike her brother, who was three years old at the time, Emina never had the opportunity to meet her father.

"We have been suffering for generations. I was inside my mother's belly when I was suffering trauma. I know all about the stories and my mother is still crying. It is hard. Our people were killed just because we are Muslims," ​​says Emina.

"My mother had very strong depression. We survived thanks to the help of other people."

Krushe and Madhe families gather in the village cemetery and lay flowers to mourn those who were killed in March 1999 (Chantal Flores / Al Jazeera)

For the families of the disappeared, the present is often fixed in the past.

Without any evidence to prove the death of the loved one, the grieving and mourning process cannot take place.

Family women of the disappeared also face additional challenges, such as financial problems due to the loss of the breadwinner, and victimization and stigmatization in their attempts to support their children, seek justice and rebuild their lives.

Fahrije Hoti was 29 years old when she had to flee to Albania with her daughter and her three-year-old son, only three months old.

In March 1999, Serbian forces entered his village, Krushe e Madhe, in southwestern Kosovo, and killed more than 200 boys and men. A few months later, she returned only to find her village completely destroyed and her husband missing.

"It was very difficult at that time. The people just went through the war, and the mentality and the patriarchal society say that if you are a widow, you should be in the house, take care of the children and be a victim." There were a lot of problems for me, but that made me stronger. I decided I wasn't going to give up, "she says.

Between 1999 and 2003, Hoti and other women regularly organized protests to demand the return of their loved ones.

But the financial burden was too heavy. Hoti turned to growing peppers and started selling homemade ajvar, a traditional spicy seasoning, at a makeshift market in the nearby town of Gjakova. Demand grew, and in 2005 Hoti established Kooperativa Krusha, a cooperative that employs dozens of women, mostly war widows.

"It took courage to start this and really come to work because of all the prejudices: we are widows and also women. In this way we make sure that with work we really get cured and the most important thing for us is that we & # 39; We have managed to educate our children, "says Hoti.

Creating a job for her and for other women took her life in another direction.

Hoti's husband is still missing from the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, and the past cannot be forgotten. However, having a job has given women financial independence.

"Spiritually, the women changed once the cooperative was established. When they wake up in the morning, they have this place where they can go to work. They know there is something waiting for them," Hoti explains.

"They can share their pain and experiences with each other. Many times during the day, they talk about the tragedies and the people they miss, but here they also share their joys and laughter. Sometimes they even sing."