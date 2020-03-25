The far-right faction of the German populist party promises to dissolve

"A parallel structure has been built, and the federal board wants it to reduce that activity to zero," Bastian Behrens, spokesman for the national Alternative for Germany party, said on Friday.

Perhaps the most visible leader of The Wing, Mr. Höcke is a history professor turned far-right ideologist with ties to neo-Nazi circles. He is the author of a book calling for far-reaching changes in Germany's postwar liberal democratic order, to be achieved through what he calls "temperate brutality."

%MINIFYHTML5a0ee98b699aacae0bab72b85237dbbe11% %MINIFYHTML5a0ee98b699aacae0bab72b85237dbbe12%

"Some small corrections and small reforms will not do, but German absolutism will be the guarantee that we will deal with this comprehensively and fundamentally," he writes in one passage.

Kalbitz, the party chief in Brandenburg state and another senior figure in The Wing, has previously acknowledged that he belonged to groups close to neo-Nazis. Recently, however, his name was found on a list of members of the neo-Nazi group Heimattreue Deutsche Jugend as early as 2007, according to the German media, a link that according to the party's rule book should have prevented him from joining Alternative for Germany.

Behrens, the party's spokesman, acknowledged the charges and said Kalbitz would have to take steps to clear his name, implying that the party had not made a decision on Kalbitz's fate.

"We cannot make any sanctions just because there were two press reports," he said. Kalbitz has denounced the reports as false.

Professor Funke said that while The Wing was under pressure now, its apparent dissolution would likely be followed by the spread of its platform in the larger group.

"The power struggle is far from over and right now they are mere shadows," he said.