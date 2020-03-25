The economic crisis causes a confrontation and a closure in Suriname

Suriname's economy has collapsed just as the country is preparing for a crucial vote. In May, its president, former military dictator Dési Bouterse, will seek another term despite being sentenced for murder by Surinamese judges and on drug charges by the Dutch.

Her son Dino Bouterse is serving time in a US prison for drug and terrorism related crimes.

In an effort to shore up the local currency, curb inflation and halt capital flight before the vote, the government imposed strict restrictions on foreign currency transactions. The ruling party pushed the measure through Parliament at 5 a.m. Saturday, and went into effect on Tuesday.

The restrictions outraged businessmen and bankers, who they say are repeating currency controls that ruined neighboring Venezuela, a rare regional supporter of Mr. Bouterse. To repudiate the new limits, they stopped trade.

"What happened cannot and will not be tolerated," said the Surinamese Industry Association and the Surinamese Manufacturers Association, which called on its members to strike in a joint statement. One of Suriname's largest food companies, the Fernandes Group, closed most of its businesses on Wednesday, causing a bread run.

The new measure made black market currency transactions punishable by up to three years in prison, and created a militia to eradicate illicit trade. But even when these measures were implemented on Tuesday, the cost of a dollar on the black market jumped to double the official rate as Surinamese people scrambled to obtain the rare hard currency.