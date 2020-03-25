The economic crisis causes a confrontation and a closure in Suriname

PARAMARIBO, Suriname – Suriname came to a halt on Wednesday when its banks, shops and factories closed in a clash between its embattled private sector and its authoritarian government over how to respond to a deepening economic crisis.
The closings brought new and unpredictable tension to the streets of Paramaribo, the capital of this nation in northern South America. Most people stayed home to comply with measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
But anxiety increased when ATMs were depleted in the cash-based economy and supermarkets, fearful of being overrun by nervous shoppers, were closed.
"This can shut down the entire economy," said Steven Coutinho, head of the country's largest lender, De Surinaamsche Bank, who halted operations on Tuesday.
The showdown made Suriname, a 600,000 Dutch-speaking ethnic melting pot, the latest and most extreme example in South America of how the pandemic and falling commodity prices are destabilizing weak economies and polarizing political systems. .
Ecuador and Venezuela requested an emergency rescue from the International Monetary Fund last week, and Neighboring Guyana is paralyzed by a disputed election.
The drop in the price of Suriname's two main export products, oil and gold, over the past month has effectively left the country without enough hard currency to pay its debt and import basic goods, leaving the country on the brink of default. .
Furthermore, the departure of Dutch tourists as a result of the pandemic, which has so far sickened eight people in Suriname, has deprived the street economy of a significant source of euros.
Suriname's economy has collapsed just as the country is preparing for a crucial vote. In May, its president, former military dictator Dési Bouterse, will seek another term despite being sentenced for murder by Surinamese judges and on drug charges by the Dutch.
Her son Dino Bouterse is serving time in a US prison for drug and terrorism related crimes.
In an effort to shore up the local currency, curb inflation and halt capital flight before the vote, the government imposed strict restrictions on foreign currency transactions. The ruling party pushed the measure through Parliament at 5 a.m. Saturday, and went into effect on Tuesday.
The restrictions outraged businessmen and bankers, who they say are repeating currency controls that ruined neighboring Venezuela, a rare regional supporter of Mr. Bouterse. To repudiate the new limits, they stopped trade.
"What happened cannot and will not be tolerated," said the Surinamese Industry Association and the Surinamese Manufacturers Association, which called on its members to strike in a joint statement. One of Suriname's largest food companies, the Fernandes Group, closed most of its businesses on Wednesday, causing a bread run.
The new measure made black market currency transactions punishable by up to three years in prison, and created a militia to eradicate illicit trade. But even when these measures were implemented on Tuesday, the cost of a dollar on the black market jumped to double the official rate as Surinamese people scrambled to obtain the rare hard currency.
Some in the country agreed to strict government measures, arguing that inflation fueled by the black currency market was making life too expensive.
"The government had to intervene," said Satish Roopram, a tour operator in Paramaribo, whose business is suffering from devaluation. The black market "is driving prices up in stores enormously. It must be stopped.
But, crucially, the new law allows the government to repay its dollar loans to local banks in the national currency, effectively paying off a large part of its debt obligations, bankers say.
The cancellation follows the government's unilateral decision in January to take about $ 250 million of hard currency from private banks to import basic goods.
"They took our funds and now they are pushing this new law," said banker Coutinho, adding that banks and ATMs will remain closed until the new law is repealed.
Harmen Boerboom reported from Paramaribo, Suriname, and Anatoly Kurmanaev from Caracas, Venezuela.