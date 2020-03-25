The deadliest day in the Bay Area; Temporary eviction moratorium approved; Stimulus Package Agreement – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML21cb89523e62f068a3ce0ada8ea9b25b11% %MINIFYHTML21cb89523e62f068a3ce0ada8ea9b25b12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

How you help others during the coronavirus crisis

SAN FRANCISCO – We all live in the San Francisco Bay Area, sharing the fears and anxiety generated by the coronavirus, but in the true spirit of the community we also want to help those who need it most at this time. To help you find a way to help or find assistance, KPIX 5, KPIX.com and CBSN Bay Area have launched this website. read more

Coronavirus stimulus arrangement

Senate and White House agree historic $ 2 billion economic stimulus package

WASHINGTON – The White House reached an agreement with Senate leaders on a massive $ 2 trillion stimulus package to help boost the US economy. USA After workers and companies were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. White House chief adviser Eric Ueland announced the deal in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, according to Up News Info News. The deal came after days of increasingly intense bargaining and pressure, and has yet to be finalized in detailed legislative language. read more

New cases, new deaths in the Bay Area

San Francisco emergency officials say the bay area is just a few days from New York

SAN FRANCISCO – A source working at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tells KPIX 5 officials that they believe the Bay Area is 5-10 days behind New York, and that this week will be crucial. to determine if it will be different here. "It will flatten if people follow the shelter order in place," the source said. “If people continue to gather in groups, it will be bad. Very bad." read more

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE – Health officials in Santa Clara County have confirmed that three more people have died from coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 16. The information was published on the Santa Clara County Health Department website about the coronavirus. The page also confirmed a total of 375 COVID-19 cases in the county, by far the highest case count in the greater Bay Area. read more

First San Francisco resident dies from COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – The city and county of San Francisco announced the first death of a COVID-19 resident Tuesday. The man who died was in his 40s and had "multiple important underlying health conditions," authorities said. “My condolences go out to this Franciscan saint and his loved ones. It is a sad day and we need to come together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community, ”said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. read more

Alameda County Reports Second Death From Coronavirus

OAKLAND – Alameda County health officials announced their second death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths from the virus in the Bay Area to 21. County officials also announced three new confirmed cases, increasing the Alameda County total to 124 of 112 dating back to community outreach. read more

Governor Newsom says 50% of the state's COVID-19 cases are between the ages of 18-49

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference Tuesday that half of COVID-19 cases were made up of patients between the ages of 18 and 49. Newsom provided sobering figures for the state's latest coronavirus case count during its state. Night address on the subject. read more

2 Santa Rosa police officers contract coronavirus; 3rd officer with proven symptoms

SANTA ROSA – Two Santa Rosa police officers tested positive for the new coronavirus, the city police department announced Tuesday. In addition, a third Santa Rosa police officer sought medical treatment for flu-like symptoms and was waiting for the COVID-19 test results until Tuesday afternoon. read more

SFPD sergeant in the special victims unit tests positive

SAN FRANCISCO – A sergeant from the San Francisco Police Department assigned to the Special Victims Unit in the Justice Hall has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday. According to a SFPD statement, the sergeant went home sick last Friday, notified his supervisor and medical authorities, and stayed home Monday. The sergeant is currently quarantined at home. read more

Tony Winning multiple playwright Terrence McNally dies of COVID-19 complications at age 81

NEW YORK – Terrence McNally, one of America's greatest playwrights, whose prolific career included winning the Tony Awards for the plays "Love! Courage! Compassion!" and "Master Class,quot; and the musicals "Ragtime,quot; and "Kiss of the Spider Woman,quot; died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81 years old. McNally died Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to Rep. Matt Polk. McNally was a lung cancer survivor living with chronic inflammatory lung disease. read more

Vallejo police officer tests positive for coronavirus after international trip

VALLEJO – A Vallejo police officer tested positive for the new coronavirus, police officials announced Monday. The officer, identified only as a man, traveled internationally before testing positive, police said. Upon returning home, he was told to be quarantined and has not forcibly returned since he returned home, nor did he have contact with other officers. read more

San José federal courthouse closed after recent positive visitor tests

SAN JOSE – The United States District Court for the Northern District of California announced Monday night that the San José federal court will be completely closed to staff and the public until April 7 because a recent visitor is being treated by the coronavirus COVID-19. United States Chief District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said in an order that the court was notified Monday that a person who visited the San José court on March 11, 13 and 17 is being treated for the disease. read more

Bay area health departments order laboratories to provide more complete COVID-19 data

BAY AREA – Health officials in all seven Bay Area jurisdictions issued an order Tuesday that requires all commercial and academic laboratories to provide more complete information on coronavirus testing in the region. The order was jointly issued by Public Health Officers from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties along with the city of Berkeley. Under the new order, all laboratories are required to report test results for all residents of each jurisdiction to the ordering healthcare provider and appropriate state and local health officials. read more

Coronavirus shelter in place

San Francisco Supervisor personally funds hotel rooms for homeless people during on-site shelter

SAN FRANCISCO – 20 hotel rooms at Hotel Oasis are no longer empty during the coronavirus pandemic after dozens of homeless families officially moved. San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston scoured the city bureaucracy and partnered with the San Francisco Providence Foundation to ensure their privacy. donations they paid to house people in hotels, giving homeless people an opportunity for social alienation. read more

Restaurants affected by coronavirus call for support on National Takeaway Day

ALBANY – On National Takeaway Day, food delivery workers were very busy helping Bay Area residents and businesses during the shelter-in-place order. Solano Ave is one of the main restaurant areas in East Bay and an area where National Food Day is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic. read more

Speeders seen on streets emptied by Coronavirus shelter order

SAN JOSÉ: If you think that people drive faster during the coronavirus shelter order, you are not alone. "I feel like they're taking advantage of the situation, you know, speed driver, fewer cars on the road, let me open it up," said Jennifer Peterson of San Jose. Some drivers said they feel less safe. read more

UC Berkeley postpones graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus pandemic

BERKELEY – Annual graduation ceremonies with friends and family have been postponed to the Class of 2020 graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, due to the coronavirus pandemic. University officials sent a message to seniors announcing the plan on Monday, and asked students to share ideas on how they want to celebrate their "hard work and accomplishments,quot; at the university. read more

Alameda, Santa Clara and Marín Counties Approve Temporary Eviction Moratorium

SAN JOSE – Giving tenants a break during the coronavirus outbreak, Alameda, Marin and Santa Clara counties on Tuesday approved temporary eviction moratoriums due to the circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Santa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a temporary county-wide moratorium on evictions that will take effect immediately. read more

Representative Ro Khanna seeks national coronavirus refuge at the site; Trump wants the United States to reopen at Easter

SAN JOSE – Representative Ro Khanna (Democrat of San José) has written a letter asking President Donald Trump to issue a national shelter in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Trump said he hoped the country was ready to reopen on the Easter holidays. “Our current actions to stop the tide are not enough. The total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has nearly doubled in the past 48 hours. At this rate, we will exceed one million confirmed cases and 13,000 deaths in the next ten days, "says the letter (.pdf). read more

San José Mayor Liccardo calls for regulations to build emergency housing to be removed

SAN JOSE – As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to spread rapidly through homeless communities, San José Mayor Sam Liccardo on Tuesday urged state officials to immediately remove existing regulatory barriers to quickly build homes of emergency. In a note to be heard at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Liccardo called for the state to waive environmental regulations and state building codes for the emergency construction of buildings with separate units or rooms for each resident to ensure physical separation in accordance with County Public Health mandates. read more

Monterey County mandates that all golf courses, including Pebble Beach, be closed

CARMEL – The Monterey County Health Department has ordered the closure of all public and private golf courses, saying they are not essential businesses and must comply with an on-site refuge order throughout the state. County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno issued the order Monday as part of a plan to help contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. read more

Other important local coronavirus holders

San Francisco prosecutor warns against racism and price increases during coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said her office will not tolerate anyone exploiting the current coronavirus pandemic by committing hate crimes, price increases, or scams. In a Twitter video on Tuesday, Boudin listed three major public safety announcements regarding coronavirus-related crimes. He stressed his office's zero tolerance policy for racism and discrimination. "The disease does not discriminate, and neither should we," Boudin said. read more

Lifelong horse stylist forced to find new job due to coronavirus outbreak

RODEO – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced not only many to change their lifestyles but also their careers. With bills unpaid and no income, many in the Bay Area are looking for work. There are jobs that have been completely removed by the virus, but what has not been removed are essential jobs, such as those in supermarkets. Those jobs are helping people support their families. read more

San Francisco officials evaluate how to accommodate overvoltage for COVID-19 patients

SAN FRANCISCO – With Governor Gavin Newsom estimating that the state may require an additional 50,000 hospital beds due to the coronavirus, San Francisco officials tried to find out Wednesday where some of those beds would come from. "We need an additional 50,000 beds in our system." Newsom explained during his coronavirus speech on Monday. "Our new model suggests that 50,000 is the new target number." read more

YouTube lowers video quality worldwide to ease Internet strain during coronavirus pandemic

SAN BRUNO – Videos on YouTube will now have the default standard definition for all users worldwide, one step below the typical high definition that users normally view. The San Bruno-based company's move aims to ease the burden on Internet infrastructure as blockades and other emergency policies have kept millions at home. read more