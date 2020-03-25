The Darts Show podcast with Peter Wright and PDC CEO Matt Porter | Darts News





Peter Wright is one of our guests as The Darts Show podcast resumes with Matt Porter also recording

It's been a while, but with our three regulars available for the first time in quite a while, we managed to get everyone on a conference call, and there's a lot to talk about.

Michael Bridge is back in the host's chair with Paul Prenderville on duty and our two-time world champion and former World No. 1 Colin Lloyd on hand to retreat from home baking and put his expert eye on procedures … ..

Here's what you can expect …

Peter Wright – The snakebite is hidden at home, handing eggs to the elderly and caring for a stranded Dimitri Van den Bergh; We consulted with the world champion of life away from eight and how his life has changed since he raised the Sid Waddell Trophy.

Matt Porter – With the coronavirus pandemic changing the landscape on a daily basis, the PDC executive director provides us with information on how the adjustments continue to affect the schedule, the future of the players and planning for the second half of the year.

& # 39; They are not darts but … & # 39; – Everyone is trapped inside, or should be, so the team has their selection of sets, movies, and more to keep you busy for the next few weeks and months.

Provisional revised schedule of the Premier League Darts Thursday, May 7 SSE Hydro, Glasgow Thursday, May 14 First Direct Arena, Leeds Thursday May 21 The O2, London Thursday, July 2 FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield Thursday, July 30 Birmingham Arena Thursday, September 3 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Wednesday September 9 Rotterdam Ahoy Thursday, September 10 Rotterdam Ahoy Thursday, September 24 Manchester Arena Thursday, October 1 Use Arena, Newcastle To be confirmed SSE Arena, Belfast

PL Report Card – With the Premier League on hiatus for the moment, Lloydy is turning to home schooling and handing out the grades for the first part of the truncated season.

Listener's Questions – Famous dart players, Australian and New Zealand dart players and who would win in a fight between a caveman and an astronaut, the team spends its hours answering some of the best questions we've ever had.

Colin Lloyd – Jaws reflects on the effect forced rest will have on the player's livelihood and reveals how he keeps himself busy through self-isolation.