The British will soon be able to assess the immunity of the coronavirus: government | UK News

The UK will have test kits available in a few days to be sent home to determine if people have contracted the new coronavirus and developed immunity, a health official said on Wednesday.

Sharon Peacock, acting director of the National Infection Service, said millions of antibody tests had been ordered and, depending on their exact form, some could be administered without leaving home.

The tests are designed to establish whether people have been previously infected with the coronavirus, unlike antigen tests that show whether someone has the virus as they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"These are new products. We have to be clear that they work as they are said to do," Peacock told lawmakers.

"Once they have been tested, and that will happen this week, once most of the tests arrive, they will be distributed to the community," he said, adding that they could be sent via Amazon.

"Testing the test is a small matter, and I would anticipate that it will be done later this week."

She said there were several different models, and some may require people to go to a pharmacy.

Peacock said he thought any testing charges would be minimal, and while declining to say they would be available next week, he confirmed they would be ready in days rather than weeks or months.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said Tuesday that the government had purchased 3.5 million of the tests.

At a daily press conference on the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his specialist medical advisers confirmed that the government was working to increase the test rate, prioritizing healthcare workers.

Rory Challands of Al Jazeera, reporting from Lewes, said: "It could take a little more time until the general population can have enough evidence."