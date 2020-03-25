The best wired and wireless gaming mouse: Razer, Logitech and more

Finding the right gaming mouse to go with your desktop or laptop is a great feeling. But like buying most other PC components and accessories, it can be a daunting task unless you know exactly What are you looking for. There are many factors to consider when buying a mouse, such as price, how it looks, how it feels, button layout, quality and sensor sensitivity, and whether you want a wired or wireless mouse.

As a result, it is worth doing a little research. After all, you will often be relying on your mouse for maximum performance and comfort during gaming sessions, as well as for general computer use. Also, digging a bit can sometimes reveal some money-saving revelations, for example, that an early function on a mouse doesn't work as well as advertised, or that the mouse isn't worth what the company is charging. for it. In some cases, the features promoted as "new,quot; are available in an earlier version and now more affordable.

We will make this decision easy for you. We have landed on the best wired and wireless mice for most people. Plus, we've selected a few other standout options that may be worth considering if our best option doesn't fit your ergonomic, grip style, or budget needs.

Best Wireless Gaming Mouse: Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a great gaming mouse for demanding gamers who don't want to compromise, as well as for people who have no idea what to look for in a mouse. It's comfortable, it's packed with features, and while wireless, it's a fast and accurate actor who doesn't feel at a disadvantage against opponents using wired mice.

At $ 150, the best isn't cheap. But if you've flipped the idea of ​​making an investment in a high-end wireless mouse, no other model I've tried for this buying guide so easily justified its price.

The G502 Lightspeed has Logitech's best features for your general-purpose gaming and mice in one. The main buttons provide a satisfying bounce response when touched, and unlike other popular models, they click easily no matter how you grasp the mouse with your hand.

Verge score 8.5 from 10 Good material Extremely comfortable, regardless of grip style

Highly customizable

Adjustable scroll wheel

Great build quality. Bad things Not ambidextrous

Uses micro USB to recharge

This mouse also features a quick-release button, a feature borrowed from other consumer-oriented and gaming Logitech mice. By default, the scroll wheel wobbles down on a web page with each step, which is how you expect a scroll wheel to work. Tapping the button releases the mechanism that holds the wheel, allowing you to freely navigate to the end of a long page. It's a small feature, but it gives the mouse more versatility in certain situations, such as being able to quickly scroll through your inventory.

The G502 Lightspeed has many other gaming-centric features. Logitech's latest sensor, the Hero 16K, is capable of up to 16,000 DPI and over 400 inches per second, with a reporting rate of 1,000Hz. It supports a wide range of sensitivities so that, depending on your gaming style and desktop setup, you can accommodate small, wide arm movements with the press of one of its macro buttons.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Another good feature is the inclusion of 16 g of additional weights that you can insert in the mouse to give it more resistance. The weight of a mouse is reduced to personal preference, and that could vary from game to game. This mouse is among the few modern wireless devices to give you the flexibility to change weight.

No matter what weight you choose, the mouse glides easily through the mouse pads with its soft feet. Those feet are made from PTFE (a premium alternative to plastic), the same material found in many of Razer's mice that helps reduce friction.

Logitech's arrangement of macro buttons on the G502 Lightspeed surprised me the first time. You'll find six of them positioned around the mouse (technically there are a total of 11 buttons, if you count the main mouse buttons, clicking on the trackball and the ability to program what the wheel does when you move it to either side). But when I'm using the mouse, each macro feels within reach, and it's surprisingly easy to tell one from the next when you're in the heat of a tense game.

Logitech software will allow you to configure the mouse's LED lighting pattern, assign commands to the macro buttons, and fine-tune the detail of how your sensor tracks. And unlike apps made to pair with mice from most other peripheral manufacturers, Logitech's G Hub software is simple to use and as unobtrusive as it sounds.

The fact that the G502 Lightspeed is wireless makes it so much easier to take it with you wherever you go. But if you can't change the $ 150 price, I suggest you check out the $ 50 Logitech G502 Hero which is the wired version of this mouse. It has almost all the features you'll find in the wireless model, except, you know, the wireless capability. Its feet are not made of PTFE, a material that makes the G502 Lightspeed slide smoothly over the mouse pad. It also has fewer built-in profiles (three versus five), and the trackball has a slightly different look and feel. But if you don't mind being connected to your PC, it's a great choice for many of the same reasons why I highly recommend the G502 Lightspeed.

Other solid options

Verge score 7.5 from 10 Good material Ergonomic

Smooth PTFE Feet

Scroll wheel has adjustable resistance Bad things You can get many of the same features for less from Basilisk V2 or Basilisk X Hyperspeed

Macro buttons aren't as easy to find without looking like the G502 Lightspeed

It is a default LED light show

Verge score 7.5 from 10 Good material The design has a clean look.

Responsive clicks

Unique modular side buttons make it a true ambidextrous mouse Bad things Build quality doesn't seem like $ 150 should

Lacks grippy sides

Very few macro buttons for money

DPI switch on the bottom

Good material Simple and efficient design with a matte, sticky texture feel

Ergonomic construction fully fills your palm Bad things Unique DPI button doesn't allow you to easily toggle DPI in both directions

Software is prone to problems when installing drivers

Best wired gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2

Razer

A great wired mouse doesn't need countless features, it just needs to be extremely good at fundamentals. This includes being comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time with games that require quick reflexes, having a simple variety of buttons that require little or no time to master, and of course, great performance. If this matches what you want in a mouse, the $ 70 Razer DeathAdder V2 is the one you want.

Of all the wired gaming mice I tested for this buying guide, no other mouse felt like a more natural extension of my hand. That's crucial when you're playing a game that requires precision, and it's nice to have it when you just want to feel support while using your computer in general.

The DeathAdder V2's design provides a great deal of palm support, whether my fingers are flat and relaxed on the mouse or arched when I need to use faster reflexes. I use my index finger to left click and the middle finger to right click; Unlike most mice, this design gives me enough room on its right side to keep my ring and little fingers from hanging off the side and dragging on the mouse pad. That's something I didn't know I wanted with a mouse until I started using this one.

Verge score 8.5 from 10 Good material One of the most comfortable mice I've ever used

Responsive tracking and buttons

Design keeps you ready to attack without straining your hand Bad things Too big for small players

Those design features keep things comfortable, but I think the part of the mouse that sold me is where my thumb rests. Many mice record an area for their thumb to relax and unwind. That's fine, but I think you need more arm movement when the action increases. I prefer this mouse's solution: its ergonomic design keeps my thumb around its side, naturally resting on the edges of the customizable macro buttons. It's nice to have multiple buttons within reach, and the thumb placement makes it easy for me to push the mouse using just my wrist. It's comfortable and it has the dual purpose of keeping me agile in case I need to make sudden movements.

What is inside the mouse plays an equal role since it is my best option. It has the Razer Focus Plus optical sensor with 20,000 DPI and up to 650 inches of travel per second. You can switch between custom DPI settings with the buttons near the scroll wheel, and this mouse supports multiple profiles that you can toggle at the bottom of the mouse, each with their own settings that you can modify using Razer's Synapse desktop software . This makes it easy to create up to five profiles for people you could share your mouse with, or to create different profiles for working and playing, or an individual profile for each game you play. And once the profiles are stored, you can swap them on other computers, whether or not the Razer software is installed.

The DeathAdder V2 has a few other design touches that make it a pleasure to use compared to other mice. Razer's Speedflex Braided Cable essentially reduces the likelihood of getting caught in the mouse pad by using a different type of fabric and fabric pattern than other brands. It has PTFE feet that will help it glide smoothly over the mouse pad.

When it comes to longevity and durability, Razer claims that the DeathAdder V2's optical switches have a capacity of up to 70 million clicks. Razer also uses these features on several of its other mice, but the information further sweetens the deal here.

Other solid options

Good material Indeed, the wired version of Ultimate, with a more adherent design

The adjustable resistance of the scroll wheel is incredible

The sniper button is a nice touch

Excellent snag-free cable, which also has the DeathAdder V2 Bad things Angled design may not fit your grip style

The side buttons are not as easy to feel as those on the DeathAdder V2

Good material Ergonomic design

Generous with macro buttons

Adjustable tension on the scroll wheel. Bad things DPI up / down buttons may be prone to failure

Not ambidextrous

Good material Very comfortable

All buttons are responsive and easy to find without looking

Does not exceed with RGB lighting

Cheap Bad things The software is not great

A little too light

A very basic offer for the cost.

The best ambidextrous gaming mouse

It is difficult for left-handed PC gamers. Most gaming mice are specifically designed for right-handed players, and very few of those models have a left-handed version available. Your best bet is to find a comfortable ambidextrous mouse. We have found some that are worth seeing.

It is worth noting that only some ambidextrous mice provide buttons for left and right handed players. Those are "real,quot; ambidextrous mice, and it's what you're looking for if you want buttons that can click with the thumb of your left hand. The others are called ambidextrous "fake,quot; and have a way of supporting left-handed people, but they don't have side buttons where the thumb goes, so be on the lookout for that distinction.

Verge score 7.5 from 10 Good material True ambidextrous design with buttons on both sides Bad things It may be too light for your taste at just 69g

Feels a little cheap for the price

Verge score 7.5 from 10 Good material The design has a clean look.

Responsive clicks

Unique modular side buttons make it a true ambidextrous mouse Bad things Build quality doesn't seem like $ 150 should

Lacks grippy sides

Very few macro buttons for money

DPI switch on the bottom

Good material True ambidextrous design with buttons on both sides

It is practically the same as the wired version, but wireless Bad things Expensive

Less battery capacity and less customization options than Basilisk Ultimate

Its lightweight construction could work against you, or you might love it

Good material Excellent mouse for ambidextrous and left-handed users

Soft-touch plastic exterior is sticky and handles sweat well

Stranded cable barely snaps Bad things Responsive scroll wheel

Mouse buttons may feel small for larger hands

The best budget gaming mouse

Being on a tight budget doesn't need to keep you from getting a gaming mouse that's comfortable and good enough to help you enjoy your games. Compared to our more expensive selections, these mice have simpler designs with some compromises in terms of build quality. They are also not at the forefront in terms of their sensors. Still, they are comfortable and have enough features to get the job done.

Good material Great battery life

Works with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless

As comfortable as the more expensive Basilisk Ultimate Bad things Lacks the tension of the customizable scroll wheel of other Basilisk mice

The buttons are loud

Single button to change DPI

Good material Affordable, but still allows a lot of customization

Ergonomic, but not bulbous.

The software has improved Bad things Not ambidextrous

Does not support multiple profiles

Scroll wheel does not have enough grip

Good material It looks and feels like the full-size viper, but smaller and even lighter.

It only costs $ 40

Nice, grippy jog wheel Bad things It might not fit well in everyone's hands

It only weighs 61g, so it may be too light for you (again, maybe not)