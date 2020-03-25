The best fitness and home fitness tips from the greatest trainers

If you have ever wanted to compete in The big loser, you are in luck, because today the trainers of the show come to you.

In light of the COVID-19 situation, many of us practice social distancing and stay away from our favorite gyms and spinning classes.

%MINIFYHTML3da588882fcf2b8de43b4d375330ca9811% %MINIFYHTML3da588882fcf2b8de43b4d375330ca9812%

However, that doesn't mean we can't keep fit.

ME! News exclusively caught with The big losertrainers Bob Harper, Steve Cook Y Erica Lugo for information on fitness tips and home exercises that will keep you fit and feeling great

Lugo advised practicing a combination of the "three Cs,quot;: cardio, core and calm. She notes that "learning to stay calm and relax is more important now than ever."

In the video above, each coach will walk you through their own exercise routine at home. Adorably, you can even see Harper demonstrating his physical movements with his fiancé, Antón Gutiérrez, too!