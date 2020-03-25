The best announcer options for & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; from ESPN after the rejection of Peyton Manning

%MINIFYHTMLbda4cf58f08c4a81a085b4ff3e1616b911% %MINIFYHTMLbda4cf58f08c4a81a085b4ff3e1616b912%

"Monday Night Football,quot; will not be transformed into "Manning Night Football,quot; any time soon.

After the New York Post reported that Peyton Manning turned down a lucrative offer to be the prime-time NFL commentator for color on ESPN, & # 39; & # 39; MNF "continues to look for a canopy increase at the booth.

CBS gave Tony Romo $ 17 million per season to maintain his successful pairing with Jim Nantz. NBC is set with the first "Sunday Night Football,quot; package featuring Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. Fox has Sunday afternoons and "Thursday Night Football,quot; on lock with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Nothing will change for those networks and ESPN in terms of television rights during the 2022 season, after which the NFL will step up the ante in search of new deals. ESPN / ABC was looking to position itself as a bigger player before then, something that the landing of Manning and / or Michaels would have helped achieve.

Assuming for now that the coronavirus pandemic will not cause a complete cancellation of the 2020 season, here you are exploring all the short-term options for "MNF,quot;.

Stick with Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland

Despite the criticism this team receives, part of the problem with "Monday Night Football,quot; is getting matches less than marquee. Most games are mid-level, and without flexible programming, "MNF,quot; relies on a few surprise teams to occasionally carry the same prestige as the Sunday afternoon and evening games.

While Thursday night games have started their pace for a week, there is a feeling that Monday night doesn't have the feel of the NFL main event it once had. Regardless of how much McFarland stumbles as the colored man, it's less noticeable when the gameplay is excellent, and when it's not, it doesn't drag the stream as much as you think.

Even for Romo, we tune into the product first, then the personality. So it might make sense to maintain the status quo of things, as ESPN works simply to get out of "MNF,quot; when the deal is done, or take it to free network television on ABC, where you can then hire your peer or ideal advertiser trio in a reboot of the show

Chances of happening: 30 per cent

Head over to the other "MNF,quot; crew from last year

Speaking of threesomes, in his latest new combo for the Week 1 double title in 2019, ESPN featured Steve Levy calling up the Broncos-Raiders Night Cup with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Griese is a natural like his father Bob was on the booth, and he showed that his knowledge of football is carried out perfectly from college to the NFL. Riddick is arguably the smartest staff analyst ESPN has.

Levy and Griese work well together, and their experience was shown in an exciting and up-close gameplay broadcast. Either with them alone or with Riddick, this is the fastest solution in case "MNF,quot; strays from Tessitore and McFarland.

Chances of happening: 30 per cent

Consider increasing internal talent

In terms of men of color, that list includes Pat McAfee, Dan Orlovsky, and Matt Hasselbeck. As for game-by-game play, Adam Amin is behind for an NFL shot on television after calling football on the radio so good and also enthusing the many basketball and baseball games he's been assigned to.

The hurdle here is choosing the right combination. Levy and Griese have developed great chemistry, but like Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden before them, Tessitore and McFarland haven't found theirs.

Chances of happening: 20 percent

Courting another notable retired player

Eli Manning doesn't seem like an option to take the job his brother turned down. Unfortunately for ESPN, well-known viable alternatives like Greg Olsen, Larry Fitzgerald, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers are like former "MNF,quot; man of color Jason Witten, who still plays in the NFL in 2020. The future Hall left tackle of Fame Joe Thomas has already expressed that he was not interested in "MNF,quot;.

That makes Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, who is already the "Monday Night Football,quot; analyst on Westwood One radio, the most logical and available outside candidate. With the group of big names quite limited, this went from Romo or Peyton to bankruptcy.

Chances of happening: 10 percent

Stealing a "B,quot; computer from another network

Mike Tirico will not return to "MNF,quot; after letting him do a variety of more important things on NBC. Instead, ESPN could target Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts of CBS, or Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis of FOX.

However, Fouts already had his "MNF,quot; career, so he could be trying to re-pair Eagle with Solomon Wilcots, or Wilcots with current CBS partner Kevin Harlan, who already does "Monday Night Football,quot; play by play in Westwood One with Warner

Burkhardt has been outstanding for Fox from the moment he was paired with current 49ers general manager John Lynch, and has continued at that level with versatile, insightful, and very personable Davis. But Burkhardt also has MLB study responsibilities for Fox, and Davis is a key analyst on the NFL Network and would likely be just as important overall on ESPN.

Digging deeper into Fox, a young phenomenon like Brandon Gaudin or Joe Davis would be a great option, but both Gaudin (college basketball and the Big Ten) and Davis (Dodgers baseball) have a potential Buck / Nantz career path. "MNF,quot; could actually limit your broadcast talents.

Possibility of happening: 5 percent

Turn to the crossover over Chris Fowler or Mike Breen

Fowler is good at everything he does, from primetime college football with Kirk Herbstreit to Grand Slam tennis with Chris Evert and John McEnroe. You can bring that great game feeling back to "MNF,quot;. Mike Breen falls into the same category as he continues to crush him with major NBA duties.

The problem is that, in today's ESPN live game coverage landscape, those responsibilities carry more weight and need a much bigger impact. Giving Fowler or Breen "MNF,quot; would reduce their profiles and would also create a huge void in those other booths that cannot be replaced, creating a completely different problem for ESPN.

The network cannot afford to sacrifice the excellence of college football and the NBA, when it already does those sports much better than "MNF."

Possibility of happening: 5 percent