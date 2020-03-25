The Bento Box animation house of & # 39; Burgers & # 39; is being hired despite the closure of the coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5755177d2cfd8d9660cdade44bff0a2611% %MINIFYHTML5755177d2cfd8d9660cdade44bff0a2612%

Editor's Note: During the coronavirus-imposed closings and event cancellations that have caused tens of thousands of people to lose their jobs, Deadline would like to connect the suddenly unemployed Hollywood workers, especially in the below-limit field, to new jobs. . Are you hiring your company? Email details to [email protected] News Info.com.

Not everyone in Hollywood is suspending workers amid the coronavirus shutdown. Animation house Bento Box Entertainment said Wednesday it is "in full production" and that it will hire 20 artisans during the pandemic to remotely work on shows taking place in Burbank, Los Angeles and North Hollywood.

%MINIFYHTML5755177d2cfd8d9660cdade44bff0a2613% %MINIFYHTML5755177d2cfd8d9660cdade44bff0a2614%

As Deadline reported yesterday, animation has been a Hollywood production area that has been able to keep the lights on for the most part during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML5755177d2cfd8d9660cdade44bff0a2615% %MINIFYHTML5755177d2cfd8d9660cdade44bff0a2616%

Fox-owned Bento Box produces Emmy-winning Fox series Bob's Burgers with 20th Century Fox Television; PD of paradise Y Hoops for Netflix; Syfy Alien News Desk; and multiple other pilots and presentations. Like VFX and publishing companies, Bento Box already has a digital pipeline and workflow system that allows you to bring staff on board to do additional work, as well as allowing your employees to work seamlessly. remote.

Bento Box Entertainment



Open independent production staff positions posted on their job listing include many that require applicants to be a member of the IATSE Animation Guild Local 839, or willing to join. Jobs for current primetime series and upcoming projects range from episodic director and storyboard artist to background and character designers, supervising director, animation producer, and post-production supervisor.

For further information please click here.