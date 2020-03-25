The alleged reign of Future Mama Mama Eliza demands $ 53K a month in child support

WENN / Instagram

Eliza would also seek alimony for the future one-year-old baby, while the rapper & # 39; Turn on the Lights & # 39; He argues that his ex only needs $ 450 a month to raise the boy.

FutureThe alleged baby mom, Eliza Reign, also known as Eliza Seraphin, is apparently set to live a lavish lifestyle, if the judge supports her in her childhood paternity case with the rapper. Eliza seeks more than $ 53,000 a month in child support, according to court documents.

In the documents obtained by Bossip, Eliza's lawyer tells Future's lawyer that the sum he demands is calculated based on a Forbes article that sets the Atlanta star's income at $ 19.5 million a year. The lawyer also says he would seek child support for the girl, who will be 1 year old in April.

Future tries to block Eliza's lawsuit by filing a motion for a downward diversion in child support, arguing that she only needs $ 450 a month to support the girl. He also accused Eliza of calling the boy a "baby check," meaning the baby was conceived to extract large sums of support from a wealthy father.

According to the site, Future has also filed court documents asking the court to allow him not to release information about his finances and not to take a paternity test. He argues that if his income details were made public, it would cause "property damage and irreparable damage."

Future's lawyer further accuses Eliza and her lawyer of leaking details of her case to various media. The 36-year-old hip-hop artist claims that aggressive media coverage of the case showed that Eliza was giving them information. You fear that if you have to release your DNA income or results information, your personal information will also be leaked to the public.

Eliza recently criticized Future for accusing her of calling her son a "baby check." "I have never referred to Reign as a 'baby check.' Others who don't like me, yes," he said on Instagram Stories in late February. "People can make claims all day, but that's too much. I love my baby and it shows."

She added: "I haven't had a half cent since I got pregnant and she's almost a year old. WHAT TO CHECK? WHAT." She continued: "I just have to clarify that because at this point, it is harassment, slander and defamation." She continued, "At this point, I'm even tired of hearing about the case. It's much easier to be responsible. Honestly."

Eliza previously partnered with Cindy Parker, another alleged Future mother-to-be, to take their babies to a DNA test to see if they were, and were, related. Cindy, however, dropped her lawsuit against hit maker "Mask Off" for an undisclosed reason in late February.