The alleged baby of the future mom Eliza Reign is looking for $ 53k in child support!

Eliza Reign, the alleged baby mom to rapper Future, is reportedly seeking $ 53k a month in child support.

According to BOSSIP, Future filed documents in court last week trying to prevent Reign from accessing his financial information, and is also trying to avoid taking a paternity test, saying the disclosure of the information could cause him "material injury and damage." irreparable."

He also alleges that she has been providing information to the media about him and the case, and that is why the coverage has been so aggressive.

Well, we think aggressive coverage is happening because we believe that people should not be here making babies without taking care of them. If Future is so adamant that he is not the father of Reign's baby, why not just take the test and expose her?

The judge confirms the order forcing him to reveal his financial details. The future should just take the test.