The alleged Baby Mama of the future had this to say about reports that she claimed $ 53,000 a month in child support

Eliza Reign, one of the women who is the alleged mother of one of Future's disputed children, recently claimed that the lyricist "Life Is Good,quot; was trying to financially sabotage her with her ongoing legal battle.

Eliza filed a motion in court and requested that all Future's lawsuits against her be dropped, after the rapper's recent attempt to sue her for distributing false information about him to the public.

The Reign and Future fight was brought to court for the first time when Eliza demanded that the rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, be the father of her young daughter and insisted that she should pay child support and recognize her son.

Since then, however, Future has publicly denied being the father of Eliza's daughter on multiple occasions and even responded to her alleged baby mother by filing a lawsuit against her. In his move, the rapper stated that Eliza should be prevented from ruining her reputation.

According to Future, Eliza was mentally unstable and was afraid that she might physically hurt him.

However, Eliza retaliated and, in her last motion, stated that the popular lyricist was trying to "intimidate, harass, and financially exhaust the Mother in this document so that she rejects or accepts an unfavorable agreement in the paternity procedures that are currently pending before. "

Furthermore, Eliza commented that it was surprising that Future thought that she would ever keep quiet about having her daughter when it was common knowledge that she had numerous children by various women.

It has been revealed that Eliza wants Future to pay up to the sizeable amount of more than $ 53,000, which she claims she needs to support her daughter.

According to new court documents obtained by BossipThe model said Future could pay $ 53,000 a month in child support because her net worth is estimated at $ 19 million.

Eliza turned to social media to address the matter: “Misleading reports at their finest, but that comes with the territory. I honestly don't care anymore. Believe what you want. Everyone will solve it at some point. I just know that when I speak, I always speak with receipts. "

A critic criticized her: "There is no receipt that shows that you deserve 50 thousand a month, smh."

This person defended her: “How do you know that she even asked for that amount? Court documents were not released. He brags about spending that kind of money on watches for his different women, so he should easily pay it in support.

Future is dating social media personality Lori Harvey.



