Tekashi 6ix9ine Babys Mama Leaks explicit video – w / Shotti ?? (Graphic)

A highly graphic video purporting to show a romantic encounter between the baby's mother, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Sara Molina, and an African-American man leaked online, MTO News found out.

And some viewers say the tape may show Sara having a graphic romantic encounter with former Tekashi manager Kifano "Shotti,quot; Jordan.

Sara, who has a daughter with Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been the subject of numerous rumors after Tekashi claimed in court documents that she was cheating on him, with members of the rainbow rapper team, including her manager Shotti.

Since then, Sara denied Tekashi's allegations and claimed that she had never slept with any of Tekashi's friends or associates, including Kifano "Shotti,quot; Jordan.

But the new video, which has screenshots available across Twitter, may question some of Sara's denials.

The video, which is so graphic that we can't even think of linking it, shows a man who looks like Shotti who has relationships with a woman who greatly favors Tekashi's baby's mother, Sara.

Additionally, MTO News has been unable to independently verify the people in the video.

Video screenshots have been trending across the Internet. You can click below to search Google:

LINK TO SEARCH GOOGLE FOR THE ALLEGED TAPE