Tekashi 6ix9ine Babys Mama Leaks explicit video – w / Shotti ?? (Graphic)

A highly graphic video purporting to show a romantic encounter between the baby's mother, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Sara Molina, and an African-American man leaked online, MTO News found out.

And some viewers say the tape may show Sara having a graphic romantic encounter with former Tekashi manager Kifano "Shotti,quot; Jordan.

Sara, who has a daughter with Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been the subject of numerous rumors after Tekashi claimed in court documents that she was cheating on him, with members of the rainbow rapper team, including her manager Shotti.

Since then, Sara denied Tekashi's allegations and claimed that she had never slept with any of Tekashi's friends or associates, including Kifano "Shotti,quot; Jordan.

