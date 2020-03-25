Teen Dies of Coronavirus in California

%MINIFYHTML268bdf69294f6e0f92314d78d4a62b8011% %MINIFYHTML268bdf69294f6e0f92314d78d4a62b8012%

A teenager in California died of the disease caused by the coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, making him one of the youngest victims in the United States.

Death in Los Angeles County was the first known instance of a minor death from the coronavirus in the United States. Some states, including New York, which has the highest number of deaths in the country, have not reported the ages of most victims.

Newsom said California lost "a young life, a teenager." He said that half of the 2,102 people who tested positive in California are between 18 and 49 years old. "It is a reminder to everyone to take this seriously," he said.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported three deaths related to the coronavirus, including the teenager, bringing the total number of deaths in the area to 11. Authorities said two people between 50 and 70 years, one with underlying health conditions, had also died.

The teenage victim was from Lancaster, California, authorities said. They did not provide further details on whether the person had underlying health conditions.

"Every loss we experience in Los Angeles County is tragic, and we are sending our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones who have had to endure this tragedy," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Angels a declaration. "COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race, or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here."

Authorities said 256 new cases had been reported across Los Angeles County in the past two days, bringing the total number of cases to 662. In the United States, as of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 52,215 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases. evidence and 675 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

While the risk of dying is significantly higher in older people, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in nearly 2,500 of the first recorded cases in the United States have shown that younger adults account for a significant portion. of coronavirus hospitalizations.

Children are also at risk. In Georgia, a 12-year-old girl who has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was put on a respirator this week. Officials from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she is in stable condition, said the girl remained isolated.

In a Facebook post, the girl's cousin, Justin Anthony, wrote that the girl did not have any underlying health problems and that she had initially been diagnosed with pneumonia. "For those of you who think that children cannot receive COVID-19 … Think again !!!"

The girl's family, through a representative, declined to comment beyond the publication, saying: "We hope for good news soon and that she will recover healthy."

Jeffrey Ghazarian, a 34-year-old cancer survivor, died Thursday of COVID-19 in Los Angeles after being hospitalized. He had survived prostate cancer several years ago, and people who have undergone cancer treatments are especially vulnerable to respiratory infections.

Stephen Morse, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, said there was not yet enough data to say what effect the pandemic would have on young people. However, he said that even in a common flu pandemic, some healthy young people get sick or die.

"Unfortunately, we won't know if it's that kind of rare tragic event, or a trend, until we have more data," Morse said. "This has been unusual in that it doesn't seem to affect young people like other flu pandemics have."

