Ted Koppel, on a return to "Nightline", warns of misinformation – Deadline

Ted Koppel returned to ABC News ’ Nightline Tuesday to offer insight into the dangers of the coronavirus to people with pre-existing medical conditions, as well as a warning about the spread of misinformation on social media.

"It is time more than ever in this country to realize that what we need more than anything is credible and credible journalists," Koppel told co-host Juju Chang. “The fact that so much information is being relayed by people who have no journalism experience whatsoever but who have the ability via the Internet to communicate outright nonsense and sometimes harmful nonsense over the Internet. This is a time when, instead of questioning the credibility of the media, we need to strengthen it. "

The show marked Nightline's 40th anniversary, which Koppel anchored from the start. The news show grew out of special nightly reports that the network started in 1979, when American hostages were first held captive in Iran. As he did then, Nightline In recent weeks, he has devoted himself to a single topic: the coronavirus crisis.

Koppel's wife, Grace Anne Dorney Koppel, was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2001, making her especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. Public health officials say they are at risk of serious complications from the coronavirus. Playwright Terrence McNally, who died Tuesday of coronavirus complications, had COPD.

"Unfortunately, I think we discovered that people only begin to take these things seriously when someone in their circle becomes seriously ill or, worse, tragically dies," Koppel said.

Koppel said that he and his wife have been practicing social distancing measures for some time.