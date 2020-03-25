Teacher's Note: Home Schooling During Coronavirus | Education

In recent weeks, the coronavirus has changed the lives of people around the world. As soon as many of us had to figure out how to work from home, we also had to figure out how to homeschool.

In response, schedules and lists of free resources began to appear on all social networks, with the idea that this was how home schooling should be.

After homeschooling my children for six years, I received message after message from overwhelmed friends asking for advice and suggestions on how to do it.

These are the lessons I learned from my many years as a mother at home.

1. You set the tone

Parents, I know your world is upside down too, but our children are looking for us to make sure they are safe.

If you are stressed, overwhelmed, and in a bad mood, your children will be, too. If you make the effort to be calm, happy and at peace, your home will be too.

2. Keep a routine

Establishing a routine will help you and your children feel that there is still a structure, especially at times like this, when it doesn't seem to exist.

But please don't make the mistake I made at first. A routine is meant to be flexible. Therefore, a schedule with every minute planned only sets you up for failure. What can happen today from 9 a.m. at 9:30 a.m., it could happen from 10 a.m. at 10:15 a.m. morning.

Don't get too obsessed with a routine either. One day, your kids may want to spend the whole day exploring nature in their yard (life sciences), or spend the next week building a tree house (that's STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math) . Let them discover and love learning.

Keep in mind that your family's routine will look different from that of any other family and that's great. Do what works best for you because no two families are the same.

3. Don't try to replicate school at home

Doing schoolwork at home does not take as long as a full school day. Classrooms have many children and transition times, lunches, recesses, etc., which take up much of the day. In the six years I studied at home, it never took us more than three hours a day to complete a lot of work.

Many teachers are working on ways to deliver instruction online or through packages sent home. If this is not the case at your child's school, there are tons of free online activities. So many, that it is completely overwhelming.

So step back and follow the KISS motto (Keep It Simple, Sister) and maybe just try one or two new things and see how your kids react to them. This is a good time to learn more about how your child learns best.

4. Get outside if you can

Biking, hiking, playing on the playground, and letting your kids use their imaginations for long periods of time are just as good for them as they are for you! There have been many studies testing the benefits of children being outdoors and playing on the ground.

In my family, our goal is to be outside for at least an hour a day.

5. Teach them life skills.

This is the perfect opportunity to start teaching your children new life skills.

Because my children were home schooled, they learned at a young age how to help around the house. My 11 year old son has been washing dishes daily since he was six years old. My 14 year old son has been doing laundry for years. While at home from school, the children take turns preparing lunch or dinner for everyone. My six year old daughter helps me by setting the table for dinner every night.

They have also learned how to do things like change car oil, work in the garden, and basic sewing.

6. quiet time

No matter how old your children are, everyone needs a quiet time. For my older kids, that means being in their room reading, working on hobbies, or playing the guitar (with headphones on). Younger children can work on crafts or play by themselves.

This gives parents time to do work without interruption. It is the secret to maintaining your sanity.

7. have fun

This is the perfect time to do fun science experiments, create, cook, and play with your kids. Sometimes we forget how much learning takes place simply by living life and playing games. As stressful the world is right now, it's important to remember to enjoy each other as much as possible.