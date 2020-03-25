TD Garden ushers get more bad news: they've been fired

TD Garden workers who have already left the financial lurch over the missing Bruins and Celtics games received more bad news on Tuesday: They were officially fired.

The Garden and the Bruins e-mailed the news to hundreds of part-time ushers, a move made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down the NHL and NBA, as well as almost every professional sports league.