TD Garden ushers get more bad news: they've been fired

TD Garden workers who have already left the financial lurch over the missing Bruins and Celtics games received more bad news on Tuesday: They were officially fired.
The Garden and the Bruins e-mailed the news to hundreds of part-time ushers, a move made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down the NHL and NBA, as well as almost every professional sports league.
In a letter on the “Operational Impact of Coronavirus,” the part-time workforce was told that “it will not be scheduled until conditions in our unit allow us to resume normal operations. As this situation evolves rapidly, we will continue to update it with the target date when we will resume business. "
