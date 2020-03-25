Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso tells fans to take advantage of the opportunity the Fed is giving them

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues to post valuable advice for his fans and followers on his social media account during these difficult and terrifying times we are living these days. Check out the post he shared on his IG account below.

‘I have spent my entire career working with some of the largest corporations in the world and the richest people. Some of the secrets of the rich and famous are not secrets at all. They are simple principles that help create and preserve wealth: one of which is NEVER overpaying for NOTHING, particularly debt. The Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates to almost zero. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars a month by refinancing all of your debts, especially now that you are home and have some time, "David began his message.

Someone else said, ‘But you need to pick up the phone and contact your bank (and, by the way, your bank is still open). Apply to refinance all your interest rates, including mortgages, student loans, HELOC, and credit cards. Also, ask if they can postpone your payments for a time due to the natural disaster (you could get a delay of up to 3 months or more). But you have to pick up the phone and call. "History rewards those who take action,quot; ’

A follower praised David's initiative and said: ‘Love your videos, brother. Important information that helps simplify 👌🏿 ’

Someone else posted, "Thank you for the information I use on the phones with my credit card company tomorrow."

A commenter wrote: ‘Thank you very much for this information, but how do I do? Refinance my student loan and credits with this high interest rate … thank you. "

Another follower praised David's messages and videos and said, "Thank you for these gems that you leave us!"

Someone else said: ‘@david.adefeso the federal reserve rate falling to zero does not necessarily mean that mortgage interest rates are lower. I think they actually went up a little bit this week. "

A commenter said: ‘@david.adefeso Thank you, I already knew this was the perfect time. This is my confirmation now. "

Many people appreciate David's posts, especially during these difficult times filled with fear and doubt.



