Tamar Braxton has fans excited about this message: does David Adefeso have anything to do with his latest decision?

Tamar Braxton shared a message on her Twitter account, and appears to be addressing people who have harmed her in this life. She is truly positive, and the message that she is sending to her followers has to do with peace, love and understanding.

See what he had to say next.

‘Crystal Ball I feel like it's time to get along with everyone. I don't even have feelings about the people who hurt me in the past. I am at the point in my life that if that is your energy that is in you. NOTHING or NOBODY will dim the light above me. That's mine, "Tamar captioned in his post.

Many people are convinced that Tamar has been a different woman since she has been with David Adefeso. His love for her has made her a better person and people say this is showing.

Someone said, "Amen sister, you just don't know what you mean to me and how much you are inspiring me right now." Tamar, you have elevated my spirit higher and higher, especially when you sing, he has the whole world in his hands. I love you, Tamar. "

That's it, keep shining ❤❤❤ – Danielle Brooks (@Dee_Nicoleee) March 24, 2020

Someone addressed the enemies who jumped in the comments: "Tamar, don't let the demons in the comments depress you. They follow you and wait for you to decide to do good, so they can remind you of your past. Ignore them. Unimportant."

Another follower posted this message: "I feel like there are some people we can leave behind, whether we have overcome those feelings or not, because we know that people have a way of trying, especially when they are rising above the,quot;.

Apart from this, the other day, the singer shared a video on her social media account showing her incredible singing talent. People praise his angelic voice.



