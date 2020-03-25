Taliban and Afghan government to discuss release of prisoners | News

Afghan government officials will meet with Taliban members to discuss an initial release of prisoners, the Afghan National Security Council (NSC) said.

Wednesday's announcement came after the two sides met via video conference earlier.

"To carry out these new discussions, a Taliban team will meet face-to-face with the government in Afghanistan in the coming days," the NSC said on Twitter.

The Taliban said on Wednesday that the release of prisoners by the Afghan government would begin in late March.

Development could remove a key factor in stalling negotiations between the armed group and the Afghan government under a peace process negotiated by the United States.

"The meeting decided that the release of the prisoners will practically begin at the end of March," Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said on Twitter, referring to a virtual meeting that included Taliban and Afghan government officials.

Also at the meeting were US and Qatari officials and members of the International Red Cross, Shaheen said, adding that the Taliban would send a team to the Bagram detention center, where many of their prisoners were located.

The two sides have deferred on the release of prisoners, with the Afghan government seeking a gradual and conditional release and the Taliban want all prisoners to be released at once, as envisaged in an agreement signed with the United States in Doha earlier this month. past.

It was not immediately clear how many prisoners would be released. The Taliban have demanded 5,000 as a precondition for the talks, but Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the government would release 1,500 initially.

The stalemate threatened to derail a carefully negotiated peace process outlined in the agreement, which included the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan after more than 18 years of fighting.

The two sides have been talking on Skype for the past few days, authorities said, as the coronavirus pandemic has slowed international travel.

The decision on the prisoners came a few days after the US Secretary of State. The USA, Mike Pompeo, will fly to Kabul and Doha to try to save the peace process launched by the February withdrawal agreement.

The deal was supposed to lead to negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government for a peace deal. But it has suffered setbacks due to prisoner disagreement and a political dispute between rival Afghan politicians that has delayed the appointment of a negotiating team.