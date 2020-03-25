T-shirt maker makes free masks to help coronavirus responders and keep workers employed – Up News Info Los Angeles

– When all orders stopped last week, Abdul Rashid thought he decided to turn in panic.

"I chose to keep my employees employed and do something for them and their families," said Rashid, owner of the nation's largest t-shirt manufacturing company.

To do this, he had to transform his businesses from nonessentials to critics overnight. Therefore, Rashid purchased all the new equipment and trained his 500 workers to manufacture just 100 percent of three-layer cotton masks for medical personnel and first responders, all free of charge.

"These are not the n95 masks they are talking about. These are cotton masks that are washable, reusable," he said. "(They) offer some protection."

Not only do those desperately in need of masks thank Rashid, so are his employees.

"Now we are helping the situation," said one worker. "That feels better than just worrying about ourselves and our work."

Just when Rashid began to wonder how long he could pay his workers to make masks that he was giving away for free, FEMA realized. Yesterday, the federal agency placed a massive request for masks to assist its medical personnel on the front line of the COVID-19 response.

"It was millions. Now we need billions of masks, "said Rashid." There is so much scarcity that we need to fill, and it's long term. It could be up to 18 months. "

Anyone in need of a mask can obtain it for free by sending an email to [email protected] or calling 1-800-379-9969.