Suspect held in South Korean crackdown on sexually explicit videos

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean police on Wednesday asked prosecutors to charge a 24-year-old man on charges of blackmailing dozens of young women, including at least 16 minors, to make sexually explicit videos he sold online through of encrypted chat rooms.
The case has drawn national attention to what women's rights advocates have called a growing problem in South Korea: a network of clandestine online chat rooms that lure young women with promises of well-paying jobs in South Korea. line and then sexually exploit them. Some estimates in local media say as many as 300,000 paying customers use these online chat rooms, in which operators go on to provide tailored images for individual customers that often include extremely dehumanizing sex scenes, police say. .
The man in the latest case, Cho Joo-bin, has shared illegal video footage since late 2018 through member-only chat rooms that operated on Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging service in South Korea, police said. .
Mr. Cho, who used his online alias "The Doc," is the most infamous criminal suspect in authorities' efforts to crack down on the booming sexually explicit video trade.
As he was being escorted from a Seoul police station on Wednesday morning on his way to the prosecutor's office, Mr. Cho said, "Thank you for stopping my life as a devil that I couldn't stop." But he did not respond when reporters asked him to comment on various criminal charges he faced.
Police did not release Mr. Cho's name or an image of him until Wednesday. South Korea generally protects the identities of criminal suspects to respect their rights and those of their families. But it makes exceptions when the accused are public figures or are accused of particularly heinous crimes.
Since Mr. Cho's arrest last week, More than 2.6 million South Koreans have supported an online petition to President Moon Jae-in asking the government to reveal his name and face. Another request, which asked the government to identify all the clients of the online chat rooms operated by Mr. Cho and others like him, attracted nearly 1.9 million followers.
On Wednesday, when he handed Mr. Cho over to prosecutors, the National Police Agency said he was revealing his identity because of what he called his "vicious and repetitive criminal method,quot; of holding 74 women, including 16 minors, in "slavery sexual,quot;. "
Last week, the South Koreans expressed growing outrage as details of Mr. Cho's alleged criminal activities emerged in the local media.
Cho lured female victims with bogus online job offers and then lured them into making sexually explicit video clips, promising them a huge payout, police said. Once she seized on those compromising images, she used them as a tool for blackmail, threatening to post them online or with her friends and family, unless the women provided increasingly dehumanizing and even violent images.
In the videos, some of the victims had the word "slave,quot; marked on their bodies, local media reported.
In recent years, South Korean police have been cracking down on pornographic file-sharing websites as part of international efforts to combat child pornography. As they did so, they said they soon realized that much of the illegal pornography trade was migrating to online chat rooms on social media messaging services like Telegram.
Telegram has become popular with many South Koreans who believe that such encrypted message applications help protect their freedom of expression. But the growing police investigation showed that such apps have also become important vehicles for the sex trade.
In September, police arrested a chat room operator known as "the watcher." He turned out to be a 38-year-old office worker. Last month, police arrested 66 people involved in the operation of other online chat rooms.
But "The Doc,quot; had been particularly difficult to reach while chasing his lucrative business, luring customers with "trailer,quot; clips in Telegram's chat rooms and charging them more when they demanded more sexually explicit or perverted video clips, investigators said.
When the police finally caught him last week, "The Doc,quot; turned out to be Mr. Cho, an ordinary-looking graduate of a two-year vocational university in Incheon, west of Seoul, who was once editor-in-chief of the newspaper. from your campus. Mr. Cho has lived a double life, volunteering for a charity that helps disabled or poor people, according to the local media.
Police also detained a dozen accomplices, including 20-year-old young men serving in government agencies as part of their mandatory military duty. Investigators were also looking for another anonymous chat room operator known as "GodGod,quot;.
On Monday, Mr. Moon promised a full investigation and severe punishment. He also urged the police to investigate clients of chat rooms. Investigators said that Mr. Cho and his clients have often used crypto payments to get the police off their trail.
In 2017, South Korea revised laws to strengthen the punishment for spy camera pornography: the use of small hidden cameras to film female victims, often in public toilets. Lee Jung-ok, minister for gender equality and family, said this week that the government was working to further increase punishment for online sex crimes.