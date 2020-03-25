Suspect held in South Korean crackdown on sexually explicit videos

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean police on Wednesday asked prosecutors to charge a 24-year-old man on charges of blackmailing dozens of young women, including at least 16 minors, to make sexually explicit videos he sold online through of encrypted chat rooms.

The case has drawn national attention to what women's rights advocates have called a growing problem in South Korea: a network of clandestine online chat rooms that lure young women with promises of well-paying jobs in South Korea. line and then sexually exploit them. Some estimates in local media say as many as 300,000 paying customers use these online chat rooms, in which operators go on to provide tailored images for individual customers that often include extremely dehumanizing sex scenes, police say. .

The man in the latest case, Cho Joo-bin, has shared illegal video footage since late 2018 through member-only chat rooms that operated on Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging service in South Korea, police said. .

Mr. Cho, who used his online alias "The Doc," is the most infamous criminal suspect in authorities' efforts to crack down on the booming sexually explicit video trade.