Super League at 25: Mark Aston of Sheffield remembers the unforgettable match of Paris Saint-Germain | Rugby League News

Watch the first Super League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles at the Sky Sports Arena starting at 7 p.m. Sunday





It might be a cliche to say it, but if you tore Mark Aston in half, it wouldn't be a surprise to find the words & # 39; Sheffield Eagles & # 39; running through it like a rock stick.

Although he grew up in the heart of the Castleford rugby league, it is on the fringes of the sport in South Yorkshire that Aston has partnered, first as a player and then in prominent off-field roles that he continues to this day.

Given his long association with the club, it is not surprising that Aston has been there during some of the most important moments in Sheffield's history, including the leading role in his 1998 Challenge Cup triumph and oversight of his victory in the 1895 Cup at Wembley last year as head coach. .

But the former midfielder was also part of a historic night for both the club and the sport on March 29, 1996 when the Eagles traveled to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first Super League game, something that follows being a treasured memory even though it ends in a 30-24 loss.

"I was in the bank and I was waiting to go up, and I actually did it," Aston said. Sky Sports. "But credit to the French, it was their day.

"They were very good, we were a little rough, but it was a new experience for us to handle it and we had a lot of youth there."

"That's the good thing about the sport, you can have good days, what we did at Wembley, and bad days like when we lost the first game of the Super League, but we'll still remember them."

"When we play, we want memories and that is one we will never forget: we were involved in the first game of the summer era against Paris Saint-Germain, the French first team."

Originally due to merge with Doncaster to form a South Yorkshire team when the move to summer and Super League formation was first proposed, Sheffield took his place in the new competition after finishing fifth in the final winter season.

His first contact with the new era came on a warm spring afternoon at the Stade Charlety in Paris, with the atmosphere heightened by the players who emerged onto the field through a fireworks tunnel and received individual introductions from Sky Sports Commentator Mike & # 39; Stevo & # 39; Stephenson.

A crowd of 17,873 saw Paris triumph, with former Eagles player Fred Banquet scoring the first attempt in Super League history, and Aston recalled the incredible experience that was the entire trip for the team.

"The experience and place in Paris itself was immense, and all the families were involved," Aston said. "What was not pleasant was the result!

"I guess everyone got what they wanted, for Paris to come here and really get the ball rolling with a win in Paris. I think there was something like 18,000 people there. It wasn't what we wanted, but for the overall game I guess that it was what every neutral sought.

"It was a great occasion, and everyone enjoyed it. We were disappointed in our performance, but being in Paris and being one of the first teams to launch the Super League was huge for the Eagles."

Sadly, it wouldn't last for PSG, as the team had just two more wins in the rest of the season and retired at the end of the 1997 season. It wasn't easy for the Eagles either, who were part of an unpopular merger with Huddersfield Giants after the 1999 campaign.

However, the Sheffield club reformed and earned a place in what was then Ford's Northern Premier League for the 2000 season, with Aston playing a key role in getting them to function as a separate entity again.

He has remained part of the club structure ever since and, with a new stadium being built on the site of his former Don Valley Stadium home after some nomadic years, he is optimistic that the Eagles might one day return to honor the Super League.

"It certainly is something that is very close to me," Aston said. "We have had good times and difficult times, and we have had difficulties."

"I saw the Don Valley built in '91 and downed in 2013, and now they are building new land there, so I'm sure deja vu is the phrase.

"We are still going and we need the fans, sponsors and everyone involved in the club when we were in the Super League because the city is big enough for me to go back there one day."

