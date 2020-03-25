Sudan's defense minister dies of heart attack in South Sudan | South Sudan News

%MINIFYHTMLb7fe01d1b83c89abafa557b1565b0cc911% %MINIFYHTMLb7fe01d1b83c89abafa557b1565b0cc912%

Sudan's defense minister, General Gamal al-Din Omar, died of a heart attack during an official visit to neighboring South Sudan, according to Sudanese officials.

Omar was in the capital of South Sudan, Juba, participating in peace negotiations between his country's transitional government and rebel groups.

He was a member of Sudan's sovereign council, which took office last year under a 39-month power-sharing agreement between the country's army and the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against former President Omar al-Bashir.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Sudanese army said Omar's death was caused by a heart attack.

For his part, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the sovereign council, said he regretted the death of Omar "who died while fighting for the stability of Sudan," a reference to talks with the rebels to end the Sudan civil wars. .

Sudan's transitional government has been engaging in peace talks with rebel groups since October.

Held in Juba, the talks aim to stabilize the country and help its fragile path to democracy survive after al-Bashir's military overthrow in April last year in the face of months-long mass protests against his government.

Reaching a peace deal with the rebels is crucial to Sudan's transitional government as it seeks to rehabilitate the country's battered economy, attract much-needed foreign aid, and deliver the democracy it promises.